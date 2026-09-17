Bulldogs next up for wounded Elephants in SA U21 Shield

A wounded EP Elephants side will be gunning for a much-needed home win when they face next-door neighbours, the Border Bulldogs, in a crunch SA U21 Shield rugby clash in Gqeberha on Saturday.

After winning their opening three matches in style, EP’s title aspirations suffered a setback when they were pipped 29-27 by the Boland Kavaliers in Gqeberha last week.

Chastened by the loss, EP head coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver says his team had been forced to go back to the drawing board ahead of Saturday’s showdown at the NMU Madibaz B Field (kickoff 1pm).

EP’s final fixture in the league phase of the competition is against the SWD Eagles at Outeniqua Park in George on September 26.

Defending champions Border, who lost their opening three games, will arrive in Gqeberha with their tails up after beating the SWD Eagles in Mdantsane last week.

Though Border’s hopes of retaining their title have evaporated, they would like nothing better than to put one over their provincial neighbours after a first-round loss against EP in KuGompo City.

After last week’s fourth round, Boland have replaced EP at the top of the South Section log thanks to a superior points difference.

EP looked as though they were heading for a fourth straight win before a never-say-die Boland outfit clinched victory with a late penalty at Otto du Plessis High School.

The try scorers for EP were Angelo Adams, Cole Hilpert and Lu-Crain Miggels.

Fullback Lyle Meintjies contributed to EP’s tally by booting three conversions and two penalties.

“EP started well and we dominated the opening period of the game to open a 24-15 lead at halftime,” Oliver said.

“But Boland came out in a very determined mood in the second half, and our poor discipline let us down.

“They clinched the game with a penalty at the end.

“Now we face the Border Bulldogs in Gqeberha on Saturday in a must-win game.

“The Elephants will go back to the drawing board and plan for this clash.

“Despite losing to Boland, EP’s fate is still in their own hands.”

Even if Border collect 10 points on their travels to Gqeberha and then Wellington to face the SWD Eagles, they will finish on 15 points, missing out on the two top spots required to proceed to the knockout stages.

Nine provincial teams have been divided into two sections in the Shield.

The south comprises Boland (2024 champions), Border, Eastern Province and SWD; and the north features the Pumas (2023 champions), Harmony Griffons, Griquas, Valke and Limpopo.

Teams in the south section play three home and three away matches (six in total), and in the north a single round (four in total).

At the conclusion of the league phase, the two teams with the highest number of log points will contest the semi-finals within their sections.

The two winners will play in the grand final between the south and north groups.

South Section log (all teams have played four matches): Boland Kavaliers 16, EP Elephants 16, SWD Eagles 8, Border Bulldogs 5.

Saturday’s South Section fixtures: EP Elephants v Border Bulldogs, SWD Eagles v Boland Kavaliers.