‘Gees’ generated by Soweto crowd will fire up Boks, says Nortje

“Fabian Holland (All Black lock) is a world-class player; he’s shown that the last two weeks.

“A lot of respect to him; it’s always a privilege to play against him.

“Some weeks they’ve got your number, some weeks you’ve got theirs, that’s the quality you’re up against.

“It’s about making sure that when we’re in camp we work as hard as possible, put plans in place to put them under pressure, and I’m sure they’ll have their own plans for this weekend too.

“The vibe has been really good in the Bok camp. It’s not very different to last week.

“We know they got the better of us in that first Test, and for us it’s all about sticking to our processes.

“We are working hard every week, and this week it’s the same.

“Just sticking to our processes, and when we work, we work as hard as possible.

“Our set piece was generally good in Cape Town.

“But we will never be satisfied with just good. We always strive to be as good as possible, and I think we just want to be better.”

Nortje, who has captained the Bulls on occasions, says the Boks must play as close to the laws as possible in the wake of the “walking around the scrum” controversy.

“I’m only captain at the Bulls at franchise level, so I can speak to that,” he said.

“You’ve got to understand where the referee is at in the game and how he’s communicating.

“Certain referees have different styles, different profiles, different ways of communicating and running the game.

“So it’s important to understand the person you’re working with, and what the best way and the best time is to talk to him, and when not to.

“If you feel like you’re not getting the rub of the green from the ref, for me it’s about standing back a bit, making sure you work through your own actions in the game.

“Play as close to the laws as possible, and then leave it to him to make his decision rather than putting too much pressure on him.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has opted for continuity in his selection for the third Test, making only four changes and one positional switch to his starting team for the clash.

The changes to the match-23 will see the front row of Ox Nche, Wilco Louw (both props) and Malcolm Marx (hooker) return to the starting team, with Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit and Deon Fourie switching to the replacements bench.

In another change, Cheslin Kolbe switches to fullback, and Kurt-Lee Arendse has been drafted onto the wing in the starting team.