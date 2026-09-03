EC trio to fly SA flag at World University Sevens

The Eastern Cape will be well represented at the FISU World University Championship Rugby Sevens, with Walter Sisulu University’s Lukhangele Tshayi and Simthembile Zozi selected to represent SA.

In another boost for the region, University of Fort Hare head coach Sabelo Kolanisi will serve as assistant coach.

The biennial tournament will be held at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch from September 4-6.

Its last visit on African soil was in 2018 at Swakopmund in Namibia, where the South African men’s team claimed its maiden gold medal.

The duo’s selection comes after an impressive Varsity Shield campaign, in which they helped Walter Sisulu reach the final, which they lost to Wits University.

Zozi contributed with key tries throughout the season and Tshayi was named both the Varsity Shield ‘FNB Overall Player That Rocks’ and ‘FNB Back that Rocks player of the season’ awards.

“I’m glad Zozi has been chosen too. We’ve been playing well together. For me, he is a brother; together we will represent WSU, Eastern Cape, and South Africa well,” Tshayi said.

Zozi, who hails from Nxarhuni, expressed his excitement about representing the country for the very first time.

“This means a lot to me, as it’s my first international call-up. I’m looking forward to playing for my Nation for the first time.

The sports management student added that he is eager to team up with some of the players who were his opponents during the Varsity Shield.

“It’s true when they say that sports create friendship and brotherhood. They are no longer my opponents,” Zozi said.

“Now they have become my brothers, and it feels good to fight for our country together, and that’s special. I will forever cherish this.”

According to Tshayi, there is a positive mood in the camp as preparations for the international tournament continue.

The 23-year-old from Kwelerha said: “Preparations are going well so far. We are treating each other as family. The coaches have made sure that we are safe from injuries, and there have been great sessions and fun games to keep the bond going.”

UFH head coach Sabelo Kolanisi, who is serving as the assistant coach, says the team has shown promise in Stellenbosch.

He spoke to the publication as the team were preparing for a friendly match with the Blitzboks.

“It’s been quite an exciting few days being part of another national group set-up. It’s going to be a learning experience in my coaching career,” Kolanisi said.

He said he has already had conversations with Zozi and Tshayi about how the tournament could be a breakthrough for their careers.

“I told them they don’t know who’s watching; they must put out their A-game at all times,” Kolanisi said.

“They are picked for a reason in the team, and the coaches have faith in them.

“They must now express themselves the way they have been doing for their university”.

With the absence of the reigning men’s champions, France, SA will head into the Sevens championships as favourites.

The two nations clashed in 2022, where the French won 22-15.

In Stellies this weekend, South Africa are hoping to replicate the feats of eight years ago in Namibia.

They are in Group A with Chile and Norway, who by comparison have relatively little rugby heritage.

“We must stay humble, as we do not know what will happen on the rugby field. We’ve learned not to underestimate the opposition,” Tshayi said.

Zozi added: “It is important that we focus on our goal; to be consistent in our game and not let the pressure of being the host get in our heads.

“This is a team sport, and if we have to play as a team, we will win as a team. There’s no pressure on us.”

WSU All Blacks head coach Thembani Mkhokheli expressed his pride for Zozi and Tshayi and hopes the duo can use their selection to learn and grow.

“For me, this is the proudest moment of my coaching journey so far. As a coach, your job is to develop players to go beyond,” Mkhokheli said.