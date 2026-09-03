All Blacks win over Mzansi with SA songs in viral videos

Social media users responded warmly to the posts, with many praising the healthy spirit of competition. One Instagram commenter joked: “At this rate, New Zealand will be an extended province.”

Rather than calling it “the greatest rivalry”, Instagram user Dwayne Konig described it as “the greatest love affair”.

Other users found humour in the charm offensive, suggesting the All Blacks seem a bit too comfortable on African soil and were “weaponising ubuntu” as a distraction for the next match.

Thalengo Dwangu commended the All Blacks’ marketing team amid the controversy surrounding the Airlink flyover in Cape Town.

“The All Blacks are basically saying, ‘That’s your beef, we’re good!’ They arrived with confidence, embraced the love of South African fans, and let Airlink celebrate the rivalry without making it toxic.”

Dwangu also praised the mutual respect between the teams, adding: “Competition doesn’t have to mean hostility. Sometimes, it’s simply respect, confidence, humor, and good sportsmanship.”

Supporter Aliyaah Arnolds praised the creativity of the team’s social media output: “As a proud Springbok supporter, I must give the admin his/her flowers! It’s been such a pleasure watching our greatest rivals’ (or lovers’) posts. I have the utmost respect for the ABs! You guys are always welcome here, but please leave Sister Bethina — that one is sacred.”

Many others chimed in to praise the administrator’s clever strategy for winning local supporters’ love, with some even suggesting the Springboks’ media team could learn a thing or two from them.

Former All Blacks flyhalf Lima Sopoaga, who is currently managing digital content and media host duties on tour, posted a video from the top of Table Mountain thanking the host nation.

“It’s such a special time to be here,” Sopoaga said. “What I want to talk about is rugby’s greatest rivalry. Obviously, we’re here for that, but I actually think this is rugby’s greatest tour. As a fan, it’s been so special to see all the Kiwis who have come here for the first time speaking so highly of your country.

“What I want to say to South Africans is: thank you for opening your homes, your hearts, and our eyes to this beautiful country you call home. People have been raving about it — enjoying the food, the camaraderie, and the banter. We’ll see you again in Joburg [this weekend]. Thank you for allowing us into your special country. It’s a beautiful place with beautiful people, and we love you.”