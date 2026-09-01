Angry Rassie adds fuel to fire in ‘walking around scrum’ feud

“We would never tell the team to walk around the opposition; that’s not our strength, that’s not how we do things.

“I’m not frustrated that Dave wants to get his point across; there are plenty of things I’d like to say about New Zealand too,” he said, but pointed out the constraints coaches operated under.

“I only have five clips I can send in after a match, so naming other incidents publicly would go against the protocol, because that’s meant to go through the system.

“We don’t want to put more pressure on referees through the media.”

Erasmus says an unrelenting Springbok team will fine-tune its game plan and fix areas of concern ahead of Saturday’s encounter.

In Cape Town, the Boks were outscored by four tries to three by an All Blacks team that has made great strides under Rennie.

“They are a brilliant team, and there are definitely things we must fix,” Erasmus said.

“I don’t want to be technical about the edge defence, but they have really smart players, and they are two classes up from what they were last year.

“The one thing we immediately agreed on in the changing room is that this is a really good New Zealand team.

“This week we did a lot of things much better, and I can tell you now this is not the same New Zealand team we played last year.

“They attacked with width, they got offloads away, they’re really well coached, and they’ve got athletes who can beat you on a dime.

“A couple of more phases at the end and it could have been a draw.”

Erasmus said the win had relieved some pressure on his side after they lost the opening Test at Ellis Park.

“We 100% understand the pressure and why people are upset because no-one wants to support a losing team,” he said.

“No-one in South Africa wants to support anything that’s not working.

“A loss here and there doesn’t make you a losing team immediately, but it’s when you go on a losing run that the pressure comes on.

“But of course, I felt the pressure; the players will tell you I felt the pressure. I was nervous.

“We must make sure we’re not comfortable after this win and think we’re all good again because there were things we didn’t do well.”