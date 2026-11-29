After years of coming agonisingly close to victory, Free State horse owner Jonas Mokoena finally had his moment of glory when his steed, Phakelumthakathi, galloped its way into the history books in the 13th edition of the Berlin November Traditional Horse Racing event.

Ridden by Thabiso Nyakane, Phakelumthakathi, which translates to "Dish it up to the witch", stormed to victory in the final at the Ntabozuko racecourse near Qonce.

The triumph ended the five-year winning streak of Ndevana horse owner Lopez Magongo, taking the coveted title to the mountainous region of QwaQwa for the first time.

Mokoena said the victory was the reward of years of persistence after his horses repeatedly fell short at the final hurdle, often having to settle for second or third place behind Magongo's dominant stable.

"We are delighted to finally be the winners of the race. Over the past years, we have been coming short of the prize.

"We would get into the finals, but then we would come out in second or third place, and that, of course, has been because of Lopez," he said.

Mokoena arrived at this year's race with a different game plan, one that ultimately proved decisive in dethroning the defending champion.

He entered two horses, Phakelumthakathi and Thethinyani, with the latter widely tipped by bookmakers to take the honours.

But Mokoena had other ideas.

Rather than relying on Thethinyani to chase victory, he turned the horse into a pacer, using it to disrupt the opposition and create an opening for Phakelumthakathi to unleash its finishing speed.

The strategy was designed to unsettle Magongo's challenge and prevent his horses from dictating the race, as they had done in previous editions.

Magongo, who had enjoyed an impressive run, entered the final with Khetshomdaka as his favourite.

Unlike previous years, when having a bigger stable presence in the final had worked in his favour, Magongo did not have the same number of horses at his disposal this time round.

Mokoena said he hit on the winning formula after extensive discussions with his jockeys, with the team eventually settling on a strategy that would give Phakelumthakathi the best chance of crossing the finish line first.

Khetshomdaka finished second, with Thethinyani third.

"We sat around with the jockeys and came up with plans. We had many methods, but we figured out the one we used was the best," Mokoena said.

The Berlin November triumph capped a remarkable year for Mokoena, whose stable has already had success in the Ngumbela July and Legacy races.

Berlin November founder Luthando Bara said: “We had prepared for everything, including the worst, which is the rain.

"The infrastructure we’ve been developing has been such that it can allow us to race, even under inclement weather.

“Berlin November has grown over the years. We are improving the standard.

"The attendees are also improving the standard, so we are indeed very much excited with how things have turned out.”

Daily Dispatch