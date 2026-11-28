Marc Marquez said Friday that he is retiring from MotoGP on his terms after deciding to bring down the curtain on his career after this weekend's season-ending Grand Prix in Valencia, following a historic season in which he won his record-equalling eighth world crown.

Spaniard Marquez will leave the premier class of motorcycling after 13 years following his triumph last weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix, his second in as many seasons for Italian team Ducati.

Marquez's latest success pulled him level with Italian great Giacomo Agostini who won his titles between 1966 and 1975.

He also overtook his great rival Valentino Rossi, who won seven MotoGP titles, although the swashbuckling Italian has 89 individual race wins in the top category to Marquez's 80.

Speaking to reporters at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in his home nation, Marquez said: "I arrived in MotoGP in my way, and I will go in my way."

Marquez said that he had made his decision to retire after last month's Japanese GP, and that the only person he told was his brother Alex Marquez, also a MotoGP rider, only telling his father about his decision on Wednesday and his mother on Friday morning.

"I said to him, it doesn't matter if I win, or if I'm second, or third. And at that time, the championship was very close. But I said, the correct thing, my instincts say, this is the way," said Marquez.

"And most of the time in my career, when I follow my instincts, the instincts say that was the good way, so I follow the statistics. But this time, I'm more than convinced that this is the correct thing for my personal and professional life."

Marquez's success has come at a cost to his physical well-being, with multiple surgeries on his right arm and shoulder, including one in May which caused him to miss the Le Mans and Catalonia GPs.

The 33-year-old said that his injuries, including periodic bouts of double vision, were continuing to bother him this season.

"I'm a fighter, but I'm scared. I've started to feel fear – not fear of the motorbike or the speed – but (fear) of the injury that's there," said Marquez.

"Right now I still feel competitive, but the reason is the risk. You have to weigh everything up, and now what I can achieve is less important than the risks involved."

"I think that right now is the time," he added.

This season was an injury- and crash-blighted campaign in which he had to wait until the eighth race in Hungary on June 7 before claiming his first win.

Marquez suffered a flat tyre in the season-opener in Thailand in March, fell at the Spanish GP in Jerez and again at the French GP where he picked up a foot fracture.

Making his comeback at the Italian GP in Mugello, he trailed Bezzecchi by a massive 102 points in early June, just weeks after undergoing foot surgery on top of a previous operation on his injured shoulder.

But once he got rolling, he roared into a regular winning run with seven Grand Prix and 10 sprint race victories in all this season.

Marquez became the youngest‑ever MotoGP champion, at 20 years and 266 days old, in his debut season in 2013 and then went on to win the title in five of the next six seasons.

He looked set to dominate the sport for years to come, but a horror crash at the start of the 2020 season left him with a broken arm, which would hamper his return to the top for several years.

Marquez didn't win another race until the Aragon GP in 2024, when his impressive third place in the riders' championship was rewarded with promotion from satellite team Gresini to Ducati's factory outfit.

From there, Marquez went from strength to strength, winning two consecutive world titles and assuring his place in motorcycling's history books.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world. The Herald