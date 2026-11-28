New world champion Kimi Antonelli completed a Friday 'double top' ahead of teammate George Russell as Mercedes dominated both practice sessions before Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Italian, the sport's youngest champion and Italy's first since 1953, clocked a best lap of one minute and 23.077 seconds to outpace Russell by 0.127sec in a session interrupted by two red flags.

The Mercedes duo wound up four-tenths clear of the McLarens of outgoing world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

"I think it's going to be very close between me and George and then, of course, you can never write off Max and the others," said Antonelli.

"There have already been some weekends where we were very strong at the beginning and then, in qualifying, the others seemed to make a big step and get close.

"So, we just need to work and to keep working and keep improving and then we will try to be ready for tomorrow."

The stoppages came to clean up gravel after a Leclerc spin and to rescue Pierre Gasly's Alpine from a gravel trap, but there were few other dramas.

Russell worked hard to erase memories of his feud with Verstappen, and their clash in Las Vegas, an experience that left him praising the "values, grace and dignity" of former Mercedes teammate Hamilton.

"He (Verstappen) is a ruthless competitor and I massively respect that," he told Sky Sports of Verstappen.

"But there's also Lewis Hamilton, who I've spent three years as teammates with and watched my whole life.

"He is equally a ruthless competitor and an absolute animal behind the wheel, but he obviously has incredible values and grace and dignity."

Verstappen, who is seeking a fourth consecutive victory in Qatar after winning last Sunday's Las Vegas Grand Prix, was unhappy with his car as Red Bull seeks to outscore Ferrari heavily to keep up their bid for second in the constructors' championship.

"The steering was quite heavy," said the Dutchman, who is 37 points ahead of Hamilton in the chase to be runner-up to Antonelli.

"We're just not where we want to be and it feels a bit disconnected…. The gap to Mercedes is very big and they are very quick on the straights."

The Ferraris had a largely unhappy day with Leclerc spinning and depositing gravel across the track at Turn Eight, resulting in a red flag as the marshals cleaned up.

Gasly prompted the second red flag when he beached his Alpine in the gravel at Turn 14 while Hamilton's practice ended shortly after the restart when his Ferrari lost power, leading to the deployment of a virtual safety car.

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