Reigning champion Sivumelwano will be rearing to keep his crown when he returns to defend his title at the 13th anniversary of the Berlin November traditional horse racing event at the Ntabozuko racecourse on Saturday.

The Ndevana-based stallion, whose name translates to “agreement”, is among the 95 horses registered for the 2026 edition, and will be hoping to once again stamp his authority on one of the Eastern Cape's most anticipated traditional horse racing events.

His participation was confirmed by handler Lopez Magongo, who is optimistic that Sivumelwano can negotiate his way through the qualifying stages and earn another shot at the coveted title.

Sivumelwano made headlines at 2025's event when, under the guidance of jockey Sandile Xoza, he stormed to victory ahead of stablemates Evidence and Khetshomdaka, who finished second and third respectively.

The defending champion will begin his campaign in the 1,400m qualifying race this weekend, with a place in the final his immediate target.

“He is back to defend the title. He is starting with 1,400m, which is a qualifying race.

"Hopefully, he will do well to qualify for the final, which will give him a rare opportunity to defend his title in front of his home crowd once again,” Magongo said.

The 2025 victory was not simply a result of speed by the horse that trains at the Ntabozuko racecourse, but a carefully executed team strategy.

Magongo fielded three horses in the final, using Evidence and Khetshomdaka to set the pace and disrupt the running lines of their rivals in the opening stages.

The tactic allowed Sivumelwano to conserve his energy before unleashing his finishing speed in the latter half of the race, overtaking his opponents to claim victory.

A similar strategy could be on the cards in 2026 as the Ndevana handler looks to mastermind another memorable triumph.

However, Magongo is under no illusion that retaining the title will be an easy task, with several challengers expected to make life difficult for the defending champion.

Among the horses he has identified as potential threats are Mosotho and Phakelumthakathi from Qwaqwa, Tshangarai from Buffalo City Metro, and Nkathazo from Mnquma Local Municipality.

“We have good horses that may surprise the champ. Those are underdogs who are looking forward to challenging Sivumelwano,” he said.

Magongo, who is also enjoying an impressive run after winning the last five Wafa-Wafa finals consecutively, will be hoping to extend his success on the day.

A total of 10 races are scheduled for the day, comprising four races for umhambo (trotting horses) and six for sprinting horses (thoroughbreds).

Founder of the Berlin November, Luthando Bara, said: "What we look forward to most is seeing the vision come to life and witnessing people from different walks of life converge in Ntabozuko to celebrate a shared heritage.

"There is something special about seeing our traditions, culture, fashion, music and hospitality come together on such a significant platform.

"We want Berlin November to continue growing into a platform that not only celebrates our heritage but also creates lasting opportunities and a legacy that future generations can be proud of."