



SA’s lifesaving teams will have extra motivation when they take to the waters and beaches of Gqeberha for the Lifesaving World Championships, with leaders Nicola Harcus and Quewin Pieterse determined to make the most of competing on home soil.

For Harcus, captain of the senior women’s team, the championships represent the culmination of a dream, while Pieterse, who leads the youth men’s team, is relishing the opportunity to guide his country at the highest level of international lifesaving.

The event, which begins at Kings Beach and the Newton Park swimming pool on November 29, promises to showcase the best of the sport, with SA hoping to capitalise on familiar conditions and enthusiastic local support.

Harcus said being appointed captain in her first year in the open category was a particularly special achievement.

“It is such a great honour to captain this team, especially in such a special year where we get to host the World Championships on home soil,” she said.

“It has been a dream of mine to make the senior national team, so to achieve that in my first year of open and be given the opportunity to captain the team as well is truly amazing.”

The women’s preparation has focused on developing strength across all disciplines, including events that may not be individual athletes’ strongest.

Harcus believes the team’s depth, combined with the knowledge of its coaching staff, has placed them in a strong position.

“Our pool rescue is in a really good place, and our surf team is at the best level. I genuinely think we can do something special in both,” she said.

She also highlighted the potential of the relays, mixed Taplin, Iron and ski paddling events.

Competing at Kings Beach, a familiar venue for many of the athletes through the DHL Lifesaving SA national lifesaving championships, will provide a significant advantage.

“Knowing the conditions and having that experience there will definitely help,” Harcus said.

Pieterse, meanwhile, described his appointment as youth men’s captain as a milestone, having never previously captained a sports team.

“I’ve never captained any sports team before, so captaining my national team at a World Championships is really something big for me,” he said.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be chosen as captain. With the competition being held in Gqeberha, it will be really special ... captaining my country.”

The youth team’s preparation has included strength and conditioning, access to specialised facilities and team-building activities designed to strengthen trust between athletes.

Pieterse said one of the key messages from the coaching staff was to concentrate on the controllables.

“You can’t control how the water will be or how the sand will be, but what you can control is how you improvise on that,” he said.

Pieterse, who is determined to retain SA’s beach flags and sprint titles, has set himself an ambitious personal goal.

“I want to be known as the fastest guy on sand,” he said.

He also believes the youth team has the potential to challenge for medals in every discipline.

“Everybody has put in the work to become a world champion, so why not go out there and become one?”

Both captains stressed that success would extend beyond medals, with team spirit, enjoyment and pride in representing SA central to their ambitions.

Harcus hopes the championships will inspire more people to take up lifesaving and experience the unique purpose behind the sport.

“There really is no other sport quite like it, and I think it is important to keep it as unique as it is while continuing to inspire others to get involved,” she said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald