Cameron Smith admitted on Tuesday that the demise of LIV Golf had lifted a lot of weight off his shoulders and he was fired up to play on the European circuit, with his eye on a return to the US PGA Tour.

The Australian has joined the DP World Tour on an invite basis, but without full-time status, following the Saudi-backed LIV collapsing into bankruptcy after failing to secure sufficient financial backing to continue.

He starts on home soil at the Australian PGA Championship in Sydney this week.

"I've been fortunate enough to get some starts from the DP World Tour, so the clarity is kind of back as to what I'm going to do," the 33-year-old said in his first comments since LIV imploded.

"So yeah, all that noise is kind of gone, which is a nice thing.

"It's a lot of weight off the shoulders for sure.

"The last few months have been really weird, to be honest.

"Been a lot of questions and not a lot of answers."

Fellow former major champions Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau will also feature on the European Tour next year, but are not in Sydney this week.

Smith, who joined LIV on a big-money contract a month after winning the 2022 British Open when he was world number two, said he eventually hoped to find a permanent home back on the US PGA Tour.

"That's where I want to be now for sure," he said.

"Like I said, DP's given me a chance to fulfil that. We'll see how that goes.

"There's plenty of good players out there and plenty of other guys who want to do the same thing, so it's going to be difficult, but for sure that's where I want to play."

Only the top 10 from the DP World Tour's season-long points race qualify for the PGA Tour, where Smith is a six-time winner.

He can enhance his chances by at least gaining a full DP World Tour card by winning the Australian PGA Championship or next week's Australian Open in Melbourne.

Compatriots Min Woo Lee and fellow major champion Adam Scott said they would love to see Smith back on the US circuit.

"Cam's incredibly talented and he'll adjust to his new environment and he'll be just fine," Scott, who is also in Sydney this week, said.

Smith said being on the DP World Tour felt like a new chapter in his career.

"The first bit of my career was obviously in the US, and LIV was everywhere.

"Now, to spend a bit of time in Europe, I haven't really done it before, so I think it will be exciting," he said.

"Looking forward to the next step." — AFP

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