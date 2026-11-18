As 2026 draws steadily to a close, runners' sights are already set on plans for 2027, and with both the 100th Comrades Marathon and the Totalsports Two Oceans 56km ultra and the half marathon all fully subscribed, much interest is now focused on the substitution process for the races.

Comrades is the most sought after because it carries the added incentive of being the centenary, and there can only ever be one of those.

Personally, I have always loved both the Two Oceans 56km and the Comrades and often ran both in the same year. Thus, I wish every runner longing to run either or both next year every success in doing so.

Those runners who were successful in the ballot system, something we older runners never had to consider, still have a chance for both events.

Two Oceans opened their substitution process on Monday past and is thus now on day four thereof.

The process must be conducted on official channels only. Substitutions, if still available, close on 1 March for the half and 10 March for the ultra. Each race has a 21000 entry cap, and all is not lost yet.

Comrades is somewhat different, with withdrawals being accepted up until 9am on 1 February.

The first of two substitution draws takes place on 30 March and a second one on 6 May. Lapsed or unpaid spots will also be allocated to entrants still in line for the draw. All previous applicants for entries remain in the substitution pool.

Thus, runners still longing to run the 100th Comrades Marathon should stay vigilant and in training. The most disappointed runners have “perhaps been” those who have completed numerous Comrades and did not make it through the original ballot system.

They will have their prospects weighted by how many Comrades they have previously run – especially relevant to those sitting on 8, 9 or 10 medals, or any other number, for that matter. I am told many have nightmares over ballot systems.

Project 195 is another of the 100th Comrades innovative initiatives to celebrate the centenary. The motive is to attract at least one entry from every one of the world’s 195 recognised countries. Thus far, 129 are covered.

Sue Forge, Comrades Race Director, has been quoted as saying “Our ambition is to welcome a runner from every nation to this historical celebration of global unity, courage and enduring human spirit.” That will be superb when fully realised.

Both Comrades and Two Oceans have warned runners not to accept entries being “offered” on social media as they are not official. A visit to either of the race’s official websites will clarify the process. There are quite simply no shortcuts.

And if, after all efforts, runners still fail to qualify for an entry and are desperate to run an ultra marathon, there are two decent options, both of 50km, which I suggest.

The Real Gijimas 50 (and I hear whispers they may have a half ultra as well) is popular in the region and attracts ”out of towners” too.

The Bridle Drift Dam is the “water fixture” of this proudly Mdantsane race, which will be run on Sunday 21 March (Human Rights Day).

Are there hills? Well, yes, there are a few, and they are of some substance.

For those who insist on travelling away, then the Trojan Om Die Dam 50 has a proud history and offers something different for runners who are described as “coastal types.” Hartebeespoort Dam also offers a suitable backdrop.

For something totally different, the Wild Coast Challenge of 120km is run over three days from 11-13 March.



