The growing interest in the 1City Marathon has seen a strong response from runners outside Nelson Mandela Bay, with athletes from Lesotho among those preparing to take part in the event on December 6.

The 11th edition of the 1City Marathon will start and finish at entrance four of Baywest Mall, with organisers targeting 4,300 entries across the different distances.

Race organiser Michael Mbambani said preparations were going according to plan, with entries already standing at 3,850 and three weeks remaining before race day.

The distances on offer are 42.2km, 21.1km, 10km and a 5km fun run.

Last year, it was out-of-towners Lloyd Bosman and Nontokozo Mkhize who stole the show in the marathon, delivering unforgettable performances.

“Our preparations are going according to plan," Mbambani said.

"The target for this year's marathon, which is the 11th edition of the 1City Marathon, is 4,300 entries for 2026.

"There has been huge public demand. We are currently sitting on 3,850 with three weeks to go."

He appealed to runners who had not yet entered to secure their places through www.webtickets.co.za.

Mbambani said the event had attracted considerable interest from outside the city, with more than 40% of participants coming from beyond Nelson Mandela Bay.

“There's a huge interest from out-of-town runners," he said.

"I think at this point in time we've got over 40% of the runners coming from outside Nelson Mandela Bay.

"We've also seen an influx of runners coming from Lesotho.

“Most of them want to prepare and qualify earlier for the Two Oceans and Comrades so that they can focus on preparing for 2027.”

Among the Lesotho runners entered for the 10km are Mabine Lenyatsa, Moqhali Lerata, Tseliso Matseke and Tseliso Masiu.

The 21.1km entries include Mxenecelwa Miya, Seetsi Setsi, Tumelo Ralitabo and Masilo Khoabane.

Local runners Melikhaya Frans, Lithobe Menzeleleli and Sinawo Poti are also targeting the half-marathon.

Mbambani said runners could expect a fast race, with the route offering favourable conditions over both the 21.1km and 42.2km distances.

“It is a very flat route for the half-marathon and the 42.2 kilometres, and we're expecting to see guys running good times.

“We will definitely be updating the public in terms of the status and whether there are any spots left.

"But I think in a week's time, we will be sold out, with a balance of 350 entries left.”

He thanked the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the event's main sponsor, and Baywest Mall for their partnership and support.

“We really appreciate the support that we get from these sponsors.

"Next year we will definitely be talking about 5,000-plus entries going forward.

“We would really like to wish our runners out there a safe preparation for the 1City Marathon and wish them all the best on race day.”



