Merrifield chess teams enjoy successful 2026 season





Merrifield Prep School and College have enjoyed an outstanding 2026 chess season, claiming several major titles and finishing unbeaten in their respective Buffalo City Schools Chess Association League divisions.

The Merrifield College team were crowned Eastern Cape provincial champions at the 2026 Alexander Forbes Battle Boards Tournament, underlining the strength of the school's chess programme.

Merrifield also enjoyed a double success at the BCM Schools Chess All Ages Festival, where both its Prep and College teams took home their respective trophies.

The Prep team competed across the U7 to U13 age groups, with some of the youngest players just five years old, while the College team represented the school in the U15 to U19 categories.

Both teams carried that form into the Buffalo City Schools Chess Association League, finishing the season as undefeated champions in their respective divisions.

The successes extended beyond the school competitions, with several Prep and College players earning selection to represent Buffalo City Chess (Border) and the Eastern Cape.

Three Merrifield players – Senogo Masoeu, Anochengeta Chinyamurindi and Ethan Mazikana – have also been named among those attending the National Schools Chess Tournament.

The achievements reflect the depth of talent within the school, with players ranging from the youngest Preparatory School competitors to senior College students making their mark on the chessboard.

Merrifield congratulated all its players on their contributions to a memorable season, while also acknowledging the role of chess coach Sunu Mabhera in guiding the teams.