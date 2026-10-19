



The countdown is on at Aldo Scribante Raceway as the Eastern Cape prepares to welcome a thrilling new addition to its motorsport calendar.

The inaugural FAW Trucks Eastern Cape Time-Attack will feature a fascinating mix of historic machinery, powerful road cars, specialist time-attack machines, motorcycles and rally cars and promises to be a weekend packed with speed and sound.

Saturday will take fans on a journey through motorsport history, with a selection of classic and historic cars set to take to the circuit.

Among the highlights will be the famous Chevron B19 of Franco Scribante, Michael Stephen behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo 156 GTA and the debut of Anré Cordier in his immaculate Honda powered Sports 2000, another vehicle that is certain to attract attention.

Sunday turns up the intensity, with motorcycles joining an impressive line-up of high-powered road cars and purpose time-attack vehicles.

The powerful Audi machines of Aldo and Silvio Scribante will be looking to make their mark, but will face stiff opposition from their cousin Franco in his brutal Nissan GTR and Craig Czank in his very quick Lotus Exige.

With such a varied field, spectators can expect plenty of eye-catching machinery and fierce competition against the clock.

A couple of the local rally stars have also thrown their weight behind this event and we’ll see the likes of Jeandré Marais in a Toyota Etios going head-to-head with Bollie van Rooyen in his Ford Fiesta, and Des Timm is his turbo-charged 2.5l Subaru promising a different flavour of performance and showing that speed and commitment come in many shapes and sizes.

One of the most intriguing attractions will be the return of 250cc Shifter Super-Karts to the circuit, a sight that has not been seen on a racetrack for many a year.

Anthony Casey will showcase these compact pocket-rockets, whose rapid acceleration and nimble handling should make them a crowd-pleasing addition to the weekend.

The Time-Attack format brings a fresh twist to proceedings with the vehicles tackling a 2km stretch of the circuit in the opposite direction to the usual layout.

To support the event's safety requirements, thousands of additional tyres have been installed at strategic places to create protective tyre walls, ensuring maximum safety.

The FAW Eastern Cape Trucks Time-Attack is set to become a regular fixture on the motorsport calendar with the possibility of this event along with the Simola Hill Climb, Zwartkops Top-of-the-Hill Challenge and Killarney Time-Attack forming part of a national championship, offering spectators around the country the opportunity to see the specialised time-attack vehicles on a more regular basis.

The first transporter load of vehicles from Gauteng has already arrived at the circuit, adding to the anticipation of the event.

Friday has been set aside as a practice day and spectators are more than welcome to attend at no cost.

Tickets will be available at the main gate and a weekend pass for both days is R150 per person or R100 per person for just the Saturday or the Sunday.

There is also an opportunity to experience the thrill of motor racing first-hand by being a passenger in either a Porsche, Aston Martin or Maserati that will be do some hot-laps around the circuit.