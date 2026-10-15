The engines are set to roar and the sparks are set to fly when Victory Raceway, situated along Victoria Drive in Walmer, welcomes competitors and fans to the seventh round of the club championship on Saturday.

With a varied line-up of classes on the programme, spectators can look forward to an evening of close-quarters racing and plenty of trackside entertainment.

A packed programme will feature V8 American Saloons, 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals, as well as the Pinkrod Class exclusively for women that makes a welcome return after an extended break.

Its comeback gives fans another reason to keep a close eye on the action as the women get back into racing rhythm.

The returning Pinkrod class will also have a well-known competitor to watch as Melindre Marais returns to racing action in the Pinkrod class and should be difficult to beat.

The 1600 Stock Saloon class continues to be the premier class, with 13 entries already having been confirmed.

Leading the charge will be recently crowned national champions in SA1 Johan Schoeman, SA2 Pieta de Lange and SA3 Jacques Gerber.

Their presence is sure to add extra spice to an already competitive field, with the confirmed entries setting the stage for an entertaining contest.

Gates are open to spectators at 2pm, with racing set to start at 6pm.

Tickets cost R70 for adults, R40 for children under 12 and R50 for trackside parking on the terraced embankments.

Upcoming events:

October

17: Ferrari Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Main Circuit Racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit – round 6; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway – round 6

24: FAW Trucks Eastern Cape Time Attack at Aldo Scribante Raceway

30: Night Drag Testing at Aldo Scribante Raceway

31: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club – round 7

November

1: European Classics Show Day at the EP Veteran Car Club

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