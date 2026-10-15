The engines are ready to roar once more at the iconic East London Grand Prix Circuit as motor racing returns to this historic venue on Saturday after an extended break following Motorsport South Africa (MSA) ruling that the track was unsafe for racing.

Border Motorsport Club have since changed allegiance from MSA to WOMZA (World of Motorsport ZA), which is an alternate organisation that controls various forms of motorsport in the country. Now, with racing set to resume, competitors and motorsport fans will be eager for the circuit to spring back into life.

With more than 30 entries already having been received, it promises to be an action-packed day of high-revving entertainment for the whole family.

Sponsored by Hi-Way Auto Engineering, the programme will feature Modified Saloons, Historics & Classics and motorcycles, offering spectators a varied mix of machinery and racing styles.

One of the biggest attractions of the event will be Gqeberha driver Gerald Beech, who will be bringing his thundering V8 Chev Camaro to the Grand Prix circuit for the first time. The powerful machine is sure to draw attention as Beech takes on the challenge of the famous circuit.

Richard Clark also makes a welcome return to motorsport action and should be one to watch in his Honda Civic, and will be keen to mix it up with the likes of Bevan Choudree in his turbo-charged VW Polo, the VW Golfs of Beverly Rose and Lincoln Randall and the BMWs of Steven Kieber, Shaun Gradwell, Mark Els, Devesh Reddy and Darren Schultz.

With these guys and more in the mix, it promises to be an entertaining contest in the Modified Saloon class.

In the Historics and Classics class, Mike Forsyth will be the man to beat in his brutal class A AC Cobra.

The distinctive machine will face stiff opposition from a strong field of classic machinery and passionate competitors.

In the mix are a host of Ford Fanatics, club chair Andrew Karshagen in the monstrous Fairlane, the Escorts of Carl and Shane Fantham as well as the Cortina of Beverly Rose. Darren Schultz will be competing in a Renault for the first time, and Neil Hagemann joins the action in his class E Alfa Romeo.

The day will carry a note of sadness, with a minute's silence in honour of Border racing stalwart Johan van der Westhuizen, who passed away early on Thursday morning. The tribute will provide an opportunity for the motorsport community to remember a respected figure in local racing.

Gates to the circuit open at 7am with the first race of the day scheduled to start at 10am and tickets are available at the main gate at just R50 per person, making it an affordable opportunity for motorsport fans and their families to experience the return of racing to this iconic circuit.