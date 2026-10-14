Distance running and other forms of athletics have generally been lively, attracting a constant intake of new ideas, new people in leadership and direction.

In the weeks ahead, the Daily Dispatch will be well placed to talk to the newly elected members of the 2026-2030 Border Athletics Board and share their vision for athletics in the Border region.

Transkei is another interesting province and we have received input that will be touched on in a future column.

Back to Border for now, where some of the leadership are returning to previous positions, others are taking up a first full four-year stint on one of the commissions, following a few months at the helm in 2026, and others are up for a first opportunity to show their competence.

To start with, we will be interviewing the new BA deputy president, Fezeka Nkomonye and thereafter hopefully the chairpersons of the Road Running, Track and Field and Cross Country Commissions.

In addition, there is an open-door policy towards the president, Sicelo Pongoma, who was re-elected after a successful term.

Through the years, aspects of the sport that have proved to be most successful are the ones where the focus is 80% on improving performance and the development of athletes, while the balance is on good governance and financial management, both in respect of competition and promoting growth across age groups and gender.

There are many sound events in the region, though I believe, what we really do need is at least two annual races or meetings that have national significance.

They would not be a Comrades Marathon, a Two Oceans or an international track and field event at this stage.

However, the SA Cross Country Championships is one of the possibilities, provided ASA raise a meaningful sponsorship, as all SA Championships are the domain of the national body and the provinces are the hosts.

Buffalo City has at least twice been home to an SA Cross Country event, catering for all age groups.

One was hosted at the Buffalo Club and on the second occasion on a course shared between Hudson Park High School and Port Rex.

The SA Half Marathon has a magnificent history. The incredible races embedded in many a memory either finished at Orient Beach or above the German Monument on the Upper Esplanade.

Two world-best times we realised — one in the men's race of 1987 and the other the women's in 1991.

No exaggeration, but there were dozens of SA records set before those and in interceding years.

In fact, I cannot think of a solitary year that a national record was not realised in the age categories.

The current trend of seeking race numbers as opposed to chasing elite performances does make a difference to options, but the SPAR Ladies, ABSA Run Your City, Hollywoodbets Joburg and others that currently bypass Buffalo City could be encouraged to create participation in a mass event here, if the city gets on board.

This year, 2,200 runners were attracted to the Tony Viljoen Marathon and about 1,000 to the half marathon.

That being the case, then a really good fast half marathon, 10k and 5k assault on the roads, with adequate incentive, should produce the desired results.

Easier said than done? Possibly. Road closures and serious course design would be a must for reasons of safety, et al.

Meanwhile, the Kidds Beach parkrun celebrated its 600th event recently and run director, Steve Bruce, invited numerous stalwarts involved in the set-up of the parkrun on June 29 2013.

It was a lively and enjoyable occasion, light-hearted in many respects.

The course has changed over the years, and I believe the current course is the best to date and well worth a visit.

Personal best times are up for grabs for those for whom such things are a motivation.

Sunrise-on-Sea has now hosted more than 650 events and is the longest running parkrun in the Eastern Cape, having been the seventh start-up in SA.

Only Nahoon Point would have been longer-serving, having been the fourth parkrun launched in SA.

The latter is, of course, a "Hardy Boy" annual story to unsettle even the most perfect morning coffee.