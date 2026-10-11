Max Verstappen won the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time in his career on Sunday to complete a perfect weekend where he also finished first in the sprint and was on pole for both races.

Red Bull's Verstappen finished 7.335sec ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli third for Mercedes after 62 laps under the lights of the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The four-time world champion had previously never won or even achieved a pole position in nine previous attempts going back to his debut for Toro Rosso in 2015.

"It has taken a while but I think this race was very good," a delighted Verstappen said.

He was celebrating back-to-back wins after triumphing in Malaysia seven days ago, his first victory of 2026.

"We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre and the medium. So, of course, very happy to win here."

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were fourth and fifth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who dropped from third on the grid to sixth after botching his tyre strategy with his Ferrari team.

Liam Lawson's RB was seventh, Nico Hulkenberg eighth in the Audi and George Russell, who started from the back of the grid because of engine penalties, came home ninth in his Mercedes.

Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull, who started from the pit lane, rounded out the points scorers in 10th.

• Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi stormed to victory in Indonesia on Sunday as Jorge Martin was third to retake the lead from Marc Marquez in the MotoGP World Championship.

The Italian Bezzecchi, riding an Aprilia, made his move on pole-sitter Raul Fernandez in the final third of a captivating Grand Prix at a sweltering Mandalika International Circuit.

Spain's Fernandez came home second and compatriot Martin third, also riding Aprilia bikes.

Ducati's reigning seven-time world champion Marquez finished sixth.

That meant Martin retook the lead in the championship from Marquez by two points, with five more race weekends after this.

Bezzecchi is still alive in the championship title hunt in third.

"It's amazing, I'm very, very happy," Bezzecchi, who sits on 309 points in the standings, said.

Martin is top with 355, with Marquez on his tail on 353.

"Very happy to be back on the top step of the podium. It was a nice battle with Raul [Fernandez], and I think me and all my team deserve a result like this.

"They have been through tough times with me," Bezzecchi, who last won a Grand Prix in May, said.

Martin, who will head to Australia in a fortnight with the most slender of leads, said he had done all he could.

"I did the maximum," Martin said.

He started alongside title rival Marquez on the second row of the grid.

"I did my best. At the start I lost a lot of positions but tried to be calm and was overtaking riders step by step.

"We are still in the fight and still in the lead."

Fernandez, having to improvise to brake after fracturing two fingers in Saturday's sprint, got away cleanly from his first-ever pole.

He and Bezzecchi, who started alongside him on the grid, had clashed and crashed out in the sprint.

The sprint was won by Marquez to grab the championship lead for the first time from compatriot Martin. — AFP

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