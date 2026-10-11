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Kenyan great Kipchoge wins first marathon in three years

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SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Eliud Kipchoge took victory at the Melbourne Marathon in 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 10 seconds, breaking the course record by two seconds.
  • The triumph marked the 41-year-old Kenyan's first marathon win since the Berlin Marathon in 2023.
  • Melbourne served as the third leg of Kipchoge's global tour to run marathons across all seven continents to raise funds for charitable causes.
  • The unique course took runners along the Albert Park Formula One circuit before culminating with a lap inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
  • Australia's Thomas Do Canto finished as runner-up in the men's race, while Camille French of New Zealand won the women's event.
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya crosses the line to win the Melbourne Marathon on October 11, 2026.
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya crosses the line to win the Melbourne Marathon on October 11, 2026. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won his first marathon in three years on Sunday when the Kenyan great cruised to victory in Melbourne.

The most-decorated marathoner in history crossed the finish line in 2hrs 9min 10sec, two seconds inside the race record.

It was his first victory over the distance since Berlin in 2023 and part of his "World Tour" to raise funds for causes he believes in.

The 41-year-old former world record-holder announced in 2025 he planned to complete marathons on all seven continents, including Antarctica, over two years.

Melbourne was the third stop after South Africa and Brazil.

He broke away inside the last 10 kilometres on a course raced partly on the Australian Formula One track at Albert Park and which finished inside the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"On the course, it was really wonderful; I enjoyed seeing people standing, cheering, and shouting my name," Kipchoge said, looking fresh at the finish.

He would have gone faster, but slowed down inside the MCG waving to fans.

"It was actually different – running on a beautiful course, but also running on the Formula One track, and above all else, finishing on a cricket ground," he added.

"It makes me proud to run with the younger generation and inspire the running community in Melbourne."

Australian Thomas Do Canto was runner-up in 2:10:35 while New Zealand's Camille French came first in the women's race in 2:28:25. - AFP

The Herald


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