Subscribe
Daily DispatchDaily Dispatch
Subscribe

Jamie Riddle ready to roll dice in Kona

SA triathlete banking on strong swim to give him that extra edge

3 min read
Video
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Jamie Riddle plans an aggressive front-pack swim strategy to establish a two- to three-minute buffer ahead of the 180km bike leg at Kona.
  • The 26-year-old South African proved his form by winning the race-week warm-up swim and assessing which competitors are willing to commit to early surges.
  • Riddle views reigning champion Kristian Blummenfelt as the man to beat, while anticipating early breakaways with athletes like Marten Van Riel.
  • Despite the risk of fatigue during the marathon, Riddle believes aggressive racing provides his best chance of achieving a top-eight finish or podium spot.
South African triathlete Jamie Riddle is planning an aggressive swim strategy for Saturday’s Ironman World Championship in Kona, where he will have another crack at breaking into the top five when he crosses the finish line
Hunting Glory South African triathlete Jamie Riddle is planning an aggressive swim strategy for Saturday’s Ironman World Championship in Kona, where he will have another crack at breaking into the top five when he crosses the finish line Picture: @__arvio__ on Instagram

South African triathlete Jamie Riddle has made it clear he will not be taking the conservative route when he lines up for his second crack at the Ironman World Championships race in Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i on Saturday.

Riddle, 26, believes his best chance of challenging the established favourites is to attack the swim and force the race to unfold on his terms from the outset.

Speaking on ProTriNews’ Race Week Episode 2, Riddle said his ideal scenario was to emerge from the water with a two- to three-minute advantage over the main contenders.

A strong swimmer in his own right, Riddle won the race-week “warm-up swim” and said the exercise was deliberately competitive, allowing him to identify which athletes were prepared to commit to an aggressive strategy rather than simply sit in the pack.

“I'm going to race my dream scenario,” he said.

“I don't race for safety.”

His target is not necessarily to beat one particular athlete, although Riddle acknowledged that Kristian Blummenfelt remains the man to beat.

Instead, he wants to use his strongest discipline to create a buffer before the 180km bike leg.

“I'd rather spend a penny on the swim than spend a penny on the first half of the bike,” Riddle said.

He has been involved in discussions among the stronger swimmers about working together, but he made it clear that co-operation would only work if everyone was prepared to commit.

“We're at the World Championships. If you don't want surges, you're at the wrong place,” he said.

Riddle expects Martin Van Riel, Jonas Schomburg and others to be involved in the early fight, while Sam Laidlow could quickly become a major factor on the bike.

The strategy is not without risk.

Riddle knows that an overly aggressive approach could leave him paying for it in the marathon, but he believes he needs to balance that danger against the reality that he is unlikely to win by simply following the race.

He does not regard himself as a favourite for victory, but believes a top-eight finish is realistic.

“Do I race for a first, or do I race for a five to eight?” Riddle said.

“I need to race for fifth to eighth. And then, in saying that, if I race in that sort of way, that's still going to give me the best chance of a podium.”

That is the calculation behind his bold approach: not necessarily racing as though victory is expected, but refusing to give up the aggressive style that has taken him to this point.

Riddle arrives in Kona after a breakthrough season that included seventh place at Ironman Frankfurt and seventh at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France..

He has also developed into a stronger runner, producing a 1:10 half-marathon at Nice, giving him greater confidence that he can remain competitive if his swim-and-bike strategy puts him near the front.

He is not coming to Kona simply to experience the biggest stage in long-distance triathlon; he is coming to compete and push the race favourites to their very limits.

The Herald


In Related News
Jamie Riddle of South Africa competes on the bike leg of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship Men's Race on September 13, 2026 in Nice, France

Riddle ready to take a risk in Kona

  • Amir Chetty
Jamie Riddle believes his seventh-place finish at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice was the most complete performance of his career

Jamie Riddle discovers another level

  • Amir Chetty
Gqeberha-born triathlete Jamie Riddle overcame searing heat and a costly transition mistake to secure back-to-back qualification for triathlon's two biggest world championship events.

Riddle secures double world championship invites

  • Amir Chetty
Things have not gone according to plan for triathlete Jamie Riddle in 2026

Jamie Riddle backs Mikal Iden to unlock potential

  • Amir Chetty