South African triathlete Jamie Riddle has made it clear he will not be taking the conservative route when he lines up for his second crack at the Ironman World Championships race in Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i on Saturday.

Riddle, 26, believes his best chance of challenging the established favourites is to attack the swim and force the race to unfold on his terms from the outset.

Speaking on ProTriNews’ Race Week Episode 2, Riddle said his ideal scenario was to emerge from the water with a two- to three-minute advantage over the main contenders.

A strong swimmer in his own right, Riddle won the race-week “warm-up swim” and said the exercise was deliberately competitive, allowing him to identify which athletes were prepared to commit to an aggressive strategy rather than simply sit in the pack.

“I'm going to race my dream scenario,” he said.

“I don't race for safety.”

His target is not necessarily to beat one particular athlete, although Riddle acknowledged that Kristian Blummenfelt remains the man to beat.

Instead, he wants to use his strongest discipline to create a buffer before the 180km bike leg.

“I'd rather spend a penny on the swim than spend a penny on the first half of the bike,” Riddle said.

He has been involved in discussions among the stronger swimmers about working together, but he made it clear that co-operation would only work if everyone was prepared to commit.

“We're at the World Championships. If you don't want surges, you're at the wrong place,” he said.