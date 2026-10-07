Athletes forever busy in all disciplinesBob Norris7 OCT 2026, 15:454 min readShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailPremiumContinue reading with a subscription.Subscribe for full access to our journalism.View subscriptionsAlready subscribed? Sign in · Create an accountShareFacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppEmailIn Related News5 AUG 2026Premium30 years on: Josia Thugwane’s golden run still shinesBob Norris8 JUL 2026EL Athletic Club runs proudly through nine decadesBob Norris10 JUN 2026Comrades: a day of drama, delivery and delightBob Norris15 FEB 2026Dispatch staffers shine at Eastern Cape sports awardsAnathi Wulushe22 OCT 2025PremiumFive years of exciting growth for Khulani ACBOB NORRIS