Tropical storms, software bugs and a bad tyre choice may have delayed them, but in the end the three generational talents of modern Formula One stood on the podium.

After a race weekend that placed a premium on experience, preparation and pure talent, AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from Sunday's delayed, rain-hit Bahrain Grand Prix held in Malaysia:

Verstappen and Red Bull poised for run-in Having committed himself to a fresh long-term deal with Red Bull, Verstappen has galvanised the team and, with the keen and able support of Isack Hadjar, led them back to the front of the field.

It was Verstappen's first win this year. It was also Red Bull's first with their own power unit, which they developed around a Ford engine. The victory confirmed they have recovered from the implosion that followed Christian Horner's exit and the loss of design genius Adrian Newey and others.

Verstappen also moved level with Michael Schumacher on 72 wins for the same team.

The German set his total with Ferrari between 1996 and 2006. They are behind only Lewis Hamilton, who won 84 for Mercedes between 2013 and 2024.

Verstappen's loyalty and leadership have helped forge a new spirit of unity under Laurent Mekies' soft power as team chief, setting an example in commitment and work ethic that makes Red Bull a threat to Mercedes.

Sepang shines despite storms and bugs The unprecedented crowds, relishing a spectacular return event after a nine-year gap, were evidence of the success of Formula One's lateral thinking in taking the Bahrain Grand Prix to Malaysia after it was cancelled in April.

A thunderous downpour caused a 100-minute delay to the start, exacerbated by a software failure, in programmes controlled by the International Motoring Federation (FIA). That led to bizarre scenes on an aborted formation lap. What followed was a memorable race.

"It was insane," said Verstappen, who was one of many to lose power. "At some points, we were five-wide on the straight because we couldn't understand it... I saw eight cars crawling, and Lewis stopped... It's not what you want for the sport."

Hamilton came to a complete halt and did a full restart before the FIA abandoned the lap and reloaded new software. The ruling body apologised for the chaos.

The energy management cutouts, in systems created as part of car controls for the new 'hybrid era', may have delivered frustration, but they also enticed teams to take risks.

Ferrari chose dry slick tyres, resulting in both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tumbling down the order after starting in the wet.

Red Bull and Mercedes stayed on intermediates.

"When I saw they were on "inters", my heart sank," said Hamilton.

He produced a vintage recovery from 19th to third ahead of Leclerc and thrilled an enthusiastic crowd as Verstappen reprised his 2017 win.

"The software was tested," said the FIA's Nikolas Tombazis. "It just wasn't tested in those specific conditions."

Antonelli benefits from Russell's bad luck George Russell's continued ill fortune enabled Antonelli to pull 84 points clear with seven races remaining, this time due to a power failure while running third in the closing laps.

It was a reminder of F1's adage that "to finish first, first you must finish" and painful for both Russell and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Mercedes had introduced an extensive upgrade package but ended the weekend well-beaten by Verstappen and wondering if the changes had worked.

Antonelli suggested the problem may be that their cars are sensitive to open, low-grip asphalt.

"I'm sure the team – with a lot of data, especially after this weekend – will come with a better view of the package for Singapore. Hopefully, we can extract full potential."

For the precocious 20-year-old, it could prove a key race in his charge for Italy's first drivers' title since 1953.

Russell admitted it was "exceptionally unlikely" that he could become champion.

But the Englishman won last year in Singapore, where Mercedes have taken five of the last 10 races, including three with Hamilton, and where Verstappen has never won. - AFP

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