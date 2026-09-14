Championship leader Antonelli to ‘keep pushing’ for title

Kimi Antonelli has no intention of easing up in the race for the Formula One world championship title after his win in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday took him 81 points clear of his nearest rival.

The 20-year-old Italian benefitted from the ill luck of McLaren’s Lando Norris to claim his eighth win of the season, while his teammate George Russell, who is second in the title race, could only come in fifth.

The victory takes Antonelli another big stride closer to becoming the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

He would also be the youngest ever.

But he refuted suggestions he might ease off in his pursuit of the title.

“That’s exactly what I don’t want to do,” he said.

“I want to keep pushing, race by race.

“Keep delivering and keep enjoying all the way and then trying to do my best every race and then we will see where we end up at the end of the year.”

Antonelli admitted, however, that world champion Lando Norris had deserved to win at the new Madring circuit.

“It was a very difficult race, not straightforward at all, especially trying to manage the tyres,” he said.

“Today it’s good to win, but it doesn’t feel as good because Lando deserved a win, but overall we will take it.

“Other than that, it was a very strong race, especially on the hard [tyre] at the end.

“We had really good pace, and now we have got to keep pushing.”

Antonelli finished 4.351 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s four-time champion Max Verstappen, with luckless pole-sitter Norris third, just 0.738 secs adrift of the Dutchman after he had led the opening 15 laps.

“It’s been an incredible weekend and thank you so much for coming and for giving us such a great energy,” a beaming Antonelli said.

“I’m looking forward to being back here next year.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who had forecast that Antonelli would “walk on water” to win his home Italian Grand Prix at Monza from 19th on the grid a week earlier, said the “racing gods” were with his team on Sunday.

“We’ve been mostly unlucky with safety cars and VSCs this year, but today the racing gods were with us.

“We were able to literally pull him [Antonelli] in when the VSC came out.

“It was unfortunate for McLaren because they were just past it [pit lane].

“He drove well, as well.”

Wolff added that Mercedes had processed the VSC scenario and made their decision to pit Antonelli within three seconds of seeing Stroll’s Aston Martin hit the wall.

“The strategy group had it on their mind, and then someone said ‘that’s not going to clear quickly’,” he said.

“Then it was from strategy to Bono [race engineer Peter Bonington] and then Bono to Kimi and that was all in three seconds ...”

Antonelli also admitted he had made mistakes in his opening lap skirmishes with Norris and Verstappen.

“There were a few things there that I didn’t do well,” he said.

“It wasn’t the way I wanted to win, but I deserved P2.

“Now I try every weekend to see where I can be better and do well and get the best chance to win.

“We’ve had an incredible run so far and still have a lot to go for as we go again, outside Europe now, with different tracks.” — AFP