Ngcongolo returns with victory at Friends of Pumpkins 10km

The return of Luyolo Ngcongolo in the colours of Powered Up Runners was welcomed with a great performance on the back of his recent excursion to London, and he immediately confirmed he was the local man to beat.

The race was on an out-and-back course from the Buffalo Club, overlooking the Indian Ocean on a pleasant morning following the rain of the past week.

He won the 2026 Friends of Pumpkins 10km in 32:58, which was just eight seconds faster than Masixole Xayiya’s 33:06 when he won the race last year.

Xayiya was not in the field this year, and he recently said that he was moving to Makanda.

The win this year was impressive, with a gap of 1:46 over Lilitha Xengxe of Real Gijimas, who is still a young man with vast potential and will continue to learn and improve.

His time was 34:43, which was a comfortable win of 1:03 over third-placed Owen Tshibo of Hollywood AC.

The first junior, Lizole Vara, also of Real Gijimas, finished in 37:18, with clubmate Sinothando Goniwe in second place.

The first sub-veteran 35+ was Sandile Madlala of Hollywood AC in 38:55, followed by Lulutho Ntisana of Real Gijimas in 40:17.

The veteran category 40+ was won by Nkosinathi Nzingo of Oxford Striders in 37:35, with the promising Brian Botha, from Haven Hills AC, in 39:14.

Clinton Hayward of Old Selbornians showed the Masters 50+ field a clean pair of heels with a 41:24, ahead of second-placed Fugile Kowa of Correctional Services in 45:22.

Vukani Multi Sport’s Freeman Vutu won the 60+ in 45:22, with Colin Bosch of Old Selbornians second in 46:16, while Michael Forbes of Oxford Striders ran 51:18 to win the 70+ category.

Friends, rivals and Easy Equities Born2Run clubmates Cindy Nel and Andrea Ranger finished in that order in the women’s race with times of 42:48 and 44:25, respectively, while Mbali Tube of Real Gijimas continued to chase them, finishing third in 45:10.

Nel was the first 35+ woman and Ranger the first in the older 40+ veteran category.

Nel was followed by Bianca Muller of R72 Smart Pacers and Ranger by Carmen Schaefer of Nedbank.

Riana Kay of Buffalo Road Runners put in another good performance to win the 50+ masters race in 56:34, while Sharon Bosch of Old Selbornians captured the 60+ race in 57:04.

The 70+ race was won by Helene Nel of EL Pacers in 83:17, followed by clubmate Estelle Brooks.