Czechs beat US to qualify for Davis Cup finals

Jiri Lehecka downed Learner Tien in a deciding rubber on Saturday as the Czech Republic stunned the United States 3-2 in Davis Cup qualifying for a second straight year, while South Korea reached the last eight for the first time.

The Czechs knocked out the Americans at the same second qualifying round stage in a decider at Delray Beach a year ago, when Jakub Mensik beat Frances Tiafoe to secure a surprise victory.

Tomas Berdych’s men repeated the feat in similarly dramatic fashion, to the delight of a raucous home crowd in Prague, as Lehecka clinched a 6-3, 7-5 win over world number 13 Tien.

The USA are record 32-time winners of the competition but their wait for a first title since 2007 goes on.

The Czechs advance to the November eight-team finals in Bologna, where hosts Italy will bid for a fourth straight title.

“The wins in Davis Cup are always a little bit different because this is a team competition,” Lehecka said.

After starting the day locked at 1-1, the USA nudged ahead as Christian Harrison and Austin Krajicek saved four match points to outlast Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl in a thrilling 5-7 6-3 7-6 (10/8) win.

Mensik then fought back from a set down to keep the tie alive by defeating recent US Open runner-up Ben Shelton 5-7 6-4 6-3.

Shelton took a tense first set after saving a set point when trailing 5-4, reeling off the last three games.

Mensik created a set point at exactly the same stage of the second, but this time made no mistake with a booming forehand to level the match.

The 21-year-old, a semifinalist at this year’s French Open, forced the tie into a deciding rubber on his second match point in a tense final game.

Lehecka, who beat Shelton in straight sets on Friday, recovered after giving an early break back to take the first set.

Tien forged 3-0 ahead as he attempted to force the tie to a final set, but fell away and Lehecka clinched the win on his fourth match point.

Earlier, South Korea made history by beating India 3-1 in Seoul.

Kwon Soon-woo brushed aside Sumit Nagal 6-1 6-2 to clinch the decisive point for the Koreans, who won both Friday’s singles rubbers before India triumphed in the doubles.

Canada beat France 3-1 at Quebec City to reach the last eight.

Benjamin Bonzi and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and Duncan Chan 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 in doubles to keep France in the fight after two singles losses on Friday.

World number five Auger-Aliassime would not be denied, however, as he rallied to defeat France’s Arthur Rinderknech 4-6 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 to ensure Canada advanced.

The Canadians last won the Davis Cup in 2022 while France has not hoisted the trophy since 2017.

Austria booked their spot as Jurij Rodionov sealed a 3-1 win for the hosts in Vienna with a 7-6 (8/6) 6-3 victory over Zizou Bergs, Belgium’s number one in the absence of Alexander Blockx.

Newly crowned US Open champion Alexander Zverev gave Germany a 1-0 lead over Croatia in Halle, making a quick return to action as he beat Matej Dodig 6-4 7-6 (7/3).