Acosta takes first victory at Austrian MotoGP

KTM’s Pedro Acosta chalked up his first-ever victory in MotoGP when he won at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on Sunday, while Jorge Martin’s second place moved the Aprilia rider clear at the top of the championship standings.

Another Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi took third ahead of Ai Ogura (Trackhouse).

Ducati’s Marc Marquez, who went into this weekend joint level with Martin at the top of the standings, had to settle for fifth and is now 12 points behind his rival.

Acosta, who won both Moto3 and Moto2 championships before stepping up to MotoGP in 2024, started in third but found himself down in fifth at the end of the first lap.

It was only a temporary blip for the 22-year-old who was running second by the end of lap four and settling into a battle with Martin.

On lap nine, he swept past and settled into the lead.

He was in a similar position in Saturday’s sprint before sliding off near the end but this time, after 15 podiums, he finally announced himself as a MotoGP winner.

“I mean, the first one is always special,” Acosta said.

He was especially pleased to take the win on the home track of KTM sponsor Red Bull.

“Nice way to close a cycle with KTM in front of all the Austrian fans,” he said.

“There were many KTM teachers around for this. Super happy for them, because they deserve it even more than me. The result was amazing.”

The playful Spaniard also managed to pay tribute to his crash on Saturday by laying his bike down on his winner’s lap on the spot where he had slid so uncomfortably into the gravel.

Martin, who benefitted from that crash on Saturday, crossed the line 1.017 seconds behind him.

Marc Marquez started second but on a track that did not suit his Ducati he had an up and down class of a ride.

Down to fifth on the opening lap, he moved up past Ogura on lap nine before an error that ran him off the track allowed the Japanese rider, KTM’s Brad Binder and Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer all to pass.

In true Marquez style, though, the seven-time world champion battled back from seventh to minimise the damage to his hopes of an eighth title.

SA’s Binder finished sixth.