Scene is set for muddy Algoa National Rally

The stage is set for what promises to be a spectacular and potentially very muddy return of the National Rally Championship to the Eastern Cape, with Rounds 6 and 7 of the championship heading into the region next weekend, September 25 and 26.

After weeks of persistent rain, competitors can expect challenging conditions, with the forest roads likely to be soft, slippery and deeply rutted.

For rally crews, this could turn the event into a true test of car control, pace and endurance, where every corner can hide a surprise and a seemingly small mistake can have major consequences.

Behind the scenes, a huge amount of work has gone into ensuring the event can go ahead after severe weather forced its postponement in July.

Algoa Rally Club chair Oliver de Man and his dedicated team of helpers have pulled out all the stops to repair sections of road that were washed away by the heavy rains.

The scale of the work has been substantial, with graders and equipment supplied by Triple L Plant Hire, Stu Davidson & Sons and East Cape Truck & Plant Hire playing a vital role in getting the rally routes back into shape.

Now, with the roads prepared and the rally machinery ready, the focus shifts firmly towards the competitive action.

This year’s Algoa National Rally will also carry special significance as it celebrates 75 years of Volkswagen in South Africa.

VWSA has played a major role in South African rallying over the years and remains an important part of the country’s rallying landscape.

The event therefore provides a fitting backdrop for the celebration, with Volkswagen machinery once again expected to feature prominently among the leading contenders.

At the head of the championship standings are Benjamin Habig and Barry White, campaigning their formidable four-wheel-drive VW Polo GTI NRC1.

Hot on their heels are Chris Coertse and Carolyn Swan in the Rally Technic-backed Mazda 2, currently lying second in the championship.

Jono van Wyk and Nico Swartz, meanwhile, are mounting a late charge in their Rally Technic VW Polo NRC1 and will be looking to make the most of the demanding Eastern Cape roads.

With the championship battle tightening, every kilometre will count and the crews will know that consistency could be just as important as outright speed.

Adding even more interest to the field is the possibility of seeing the exciting Born-to-Fly Hyundai of brothers Juandre and Nico Nienaber making the trip south.

The pair have just fitted a brand-new Oreca engine sourced from France and are scheduled to put the new power plant through its paces during testing this weekend.

If the Hyundai arrives in the Eastern Cape ready for battle, spectators could be in for some serious entertainment as the brothers unleash their latest weapon on the slippery forest roads.

Local rally fans will have plenty to cheer about, with Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie carrying Eastern Cape hopes in their Hella-sponsored four-wheel-drive Toyota Auris S2000.

The team will be hoping that the frustrating rally gremlins that have plagued their season have finally been banished.

Their problem was traced to a hairline crack in the engine block, a fault that only became apparent once the engine reached operating temperature.

With that issue identified, the team will be desperate for a clean and trouble-free run on home territory.

Also flying the local flag will be Ross and Roxanne Bartle in their Indy-sponsored 1-litre VW Polo two-wheel drive, competing in the NRC3 class.

Father-and-son combination Oliver and Malcolm de Man will also be in action in their Ocean Truck Sales-backed four-wheel-drive Toyota Auris. The pair will be looking for a confident run as they continue getting to grips with their new machinery.

Round 6 will see the crews tackle the demanding roads of Longmore Forest before the action moves into the Despatch and Kariega surrounds for Round 7.

The change in terrain should provide another dimension to the weekend, ensuring crews and cars are tested from the opening stage right through to the final flying finish.

With mud, unpredictable weather, championship pressure and a strong field all thrown into the equation, the Algoa National Rally has all the ingredients for a memorable weekend of rallying.

Upcoming events

September 20: Open Track Day, East London Grand Prix Circuit

September 24-26: Algoa National Rally, Longmore Forest & Kariega/Despatch area

September 25-26: National Dirt Oval Racing, PE Oval Track Raceway

September 26: Drag Racing, Aldo Scribante Raceway; Main Circuit Racing, East London Grand Prix Circuit; Classic Motor Show, Port Alfred

September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive, EP Veteran Car Club

October 3: National Motocross, Wetherd MX Park, Kaysers Beach