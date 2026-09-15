Enter now for the most iconic cycle race in the Eastern Cape

Has The Herald Cycle Tour always been on your bucket list? Now is the time to start gearing up for the family-friendly cycling event that is a firm favourite on the region’s sporting calendar.

The 41st The Herald Cycle Tour has officially opened and caters for both competitive riders and cyclists looking for a scenic ride.

The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said the event has always been about creating moments that extend beyond the finish line.

“It’s about the families lining the streets to cheer on loved ones, friendships forged along the route, and children inspired to embrace an active lifestyle,” Ulay-Walters said.

“As we look ahead to the 2027 edition, we cannot wait to once again bring the community together for a double festival weekend of cycling and celebration.

“Whether you are returning for another year, or taking on the challenge for the first time, we look forward to sharing another special chapter in the story of The Herald Cycle Tour,” she said.

The Mountain Bike Races will take place on Sunday, February 7 at the Addo Polo Club and the Road Races will be raced over the weekend of Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14 from Pollok Beach.

Race Director Julie Briggs the upcoming event is particularly special, as it is a race very close to her heart.

“My parents, together with two friends, started the event, and 2027 will mark its 41st edition,” Briggs said.

“The Herald Cycle Tour has become much more than just a race. It brings together competitive cyclists, recreational riders and families from across the country. It is also a wonderful opportunity to showcase the Eastern Cape as a fantastic destination for cycling.”