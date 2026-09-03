Hamilton hopes to boost title bid with record Italian triumph

Lewis Hamilton will seek to boost his hopes of an unprecedented eighth drivers’ world championship with a record sixth Italian Grand Prix win on Sunday when he races on Ferrari’s home tarmac.

As he bids to reduce local hero Kimi Antonelli’s 59-point advantage - the Italian having claimed six wins for Mercedes - the 41-year-old seven-time champion has been given encouraging news.

Ferrari plan to introduce an updated power unit while Antonelli, 20, faces a grid penalty for taking a new engine.

Hamilton shares the Monza record of five Italy wins with fellow seven-time title-winner Michael Schumacher, whose first home win 30 years ago, in his opening season with Ferrari, is being commemorated with a special livery and team kit.

The nostalgic twist will only add to an emotional atmosphere as Italy’s favourite sports team battle the tifosi’s new curly-haired hero, Antonelli, who happens to come from Ferrari’s homeland of Emilia-Romagna, at the historic ‘temple of speed’.

As they head into the 13th round of this year’s world championship and one of F1’s most treasured events, Antonelli leads on 242 points with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell and Hamilton both in pursuit on 183.

Russell is second by virtue of having won twice this year to Hamilton’s once.

For Hamilton, Monza has always been a happy hunting ground.

He won five times at the old Royal Park circuit between 2012 and 2018 and will hope Ferrari have reacted to his criticism of poor teamwork and strategy at last month’s Dutch Grand Prix, won by McLaren’s world champion Lando Norris.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc will have his own reasons to shine, which include seeking a third Italy win to add to exultant triumphs in 2019 and 2024.

Team boss Fred Vasseur confirmed that Ferrari, along with Audi and Honda, will have an upgraded power unit.

“It is a step in the right direction and, as we know, this year is all about marginal gains,” he said.

“Monza is a demanding circuit, and the field is very close – so our priority will be to execute every aspect of the weekend as well as possible.”

His Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff conceded that taking a penalty - meaning that the championship leader will start from the back of the grid - would not be popular with the home crowd.

It will mean that Antonelli has to focus on tyre management, strategy and overtaking instead of pole position and victory.

Monza, however, is one of the few high-speed tracks where exceptional recovery drives are possible.

Referring to the team decision to change his engine, Wolff said: “Obviously, algorithms don’t take nationality into consideration.”

“We are here to go for a championship, not get the most PR.”

After his and McLaren’s strong showing in Zandvoort, Norris - boosted by a lucrative new long-term contract - and his team-mate Oscar Piastri may be contenders too, but a more powerful challenge could come from last year’s winner Max Verstappen.

The four-time champion will have an updated Honda power-unit in his Red Bull car as he bids for a fourth win in five years, with Liam Lawson continuing as his team-mate in the absence of Isack Hadjar, who is recovering from a broken wrist.

Yuki Tsunoda will continue to replace Lawson at Racing Bulls.

“Not finishing the race in Zandvoort was disappointing,” said Verstappen, who crashed out on the opening lap of his home event. “But it was special for me to see the fans at the circuit for one last time.

“Monza is one of my favourite tracks, and I like that it is an old-school, fast circuit. I always enjoy it here.”