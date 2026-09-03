Aldo Scribante Raceway set for thunderous classic action

A spectacular gathering of classic and historic racing machinery is set to turn up the volume at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, with the circuit preparing for what promises to be one of the biggest celebrations of historic motorsport ever staged in the region.

Algoa Motorsport Club’s home circuit, situated in the Coega IDZ, will become a rolling museum of racing history when Round 6 of the Algoa Motorsport Club Championship shares the programme with the Cape Town-based API VW Golf GTI Challenge and the hugely popular Ford & Friends Series.

And if the sound of big-bore V8s is your idea of motorsport heaven, the Ford & Friends field is guaranteed to deliver.

No fewer than 15 brutal V8-powered machines are entered, promising thunderous acceleration, tyre-smoking battles and the kind of unmistakable exhaust note that cannot be replicated by modern machinery.

In total, an impressive 51 classic and historic cars are entered, creating a spectacular grid packed with racing legends and beautifully prepared machines.

Adding even more intrigue to the weekend will be the return of several cars that have been away from the track for many years.

Local favourite Aldo Scribante and KZN resident Oliver Broome will unveil their Ford Sierra XR8s, while Rudolph de Vos, Matthew Gudmanz and Franco Donadio will go head-to-head in their spectacular Chevrolet Firenza Can-Ams.

The event has also attracted a strong contingent from the Western Cape, with Lindenberg Racing entering three cars.

Paige Lindenberg in a monstrous Ford Fairlane, James Temple in a Shelby Daytona Coupe and Djurk Venter in a Ford Escort.

Mark Uytenbogaart will also campaign a Ford Fairlane, while Ford Mustangs driven by Michael Hitchcock and Ferdi Mouton add even more muscle to the field.

Chevrolet fans will not be left disappointed either, with Robin Forbes bringing his evocative Stingray to the party.

One of the biggest attractions will be the appearance of SA’s most decorated racing driver, Michael Stephen, who will climb behind the wheel of the Scuderia Scribante V8 Ford Capri Perana.

Stephen will be joined in the V8 Capri ranks by Daron Gudmanz, Martin Bensch and Vance Kearney, setting the stage for some serious old-school horsepower battles.

For spectators, this is more than simply a race meeting.

It is a chance to see some of SA’s most iconic racing machinery being driven hard, fast and with the enthusiasm that made these cars legends.

The meeting will also carry a special significance as it celebrates the contribution made to South African motorsport by two racing stalwarts, Barry Kapelus and Cape Town’s Arnold Lambert.

Lambert, together with Louis Powell, helped establish the Ford & Friends Series around 15 years ago, and he will be back where he belongs, behind the wheel of his famous Ford Anglia dating back to the early 1970s.

Powell will campaign his Ford Escort, adding to a field that includes no fewer than 12 other Escorts.

Adding another layer of nostalgia will be several well-known drivers from the golden days of South African national and club racing.

Neil Stephen will take to the track in his Opel Manta, while Johan Barnard and Joel Steenekamp will campaign Opel Kadett’s. Sydney Lippstreu will fly the flag for Toyota in his Celica.

The classic action forms only part of a packed day of motorsport.

Sharing the race day will be a fleet of 36 Modified Saloons including a Nascar-styled LDV, Street & Fine Cars and open motorcycles, ensuring that there will be virtually no time for the engines to cool down.

One of the highlights of the afternoon will be the Ford-only race at 4.20pm, giving the Blue Oval faithful a chance to see the marque’s finest machinery go head-to-head.

And just when spectators think the action is over, the Bronscor Ingco 45-Minute Endurance Race will bring the day to a spectacular conclusion, with all-comers battling for endurance glory.

Tickets are available at the gate, with racing from 9.30pm.

Upcoming events:

September 4: Austin Healey Display, EP Veteran Car Club

September 5: Ford & Friends Motor Racing, Aldo Scribante Raceway; Rover Motorcycle Enduro, Rover Motorcycle Track; Border Stockcar Racing, Amalinda

September 19: National Motocross, Wetherd MX Park, Kaysers Beach

September 26: Drag Racing, Aldo Scribante Raceway; Main Circuit Racing, EL Grand Prix Circuit; Classic Motor Show, Port Alfred; Go-kart Racing, Celso Scribante Circuit – Round 7

September 28: Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive.