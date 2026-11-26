Former Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland Thursday defended his handling of the 2018 "Sandpapergate" investigation while refusing to weigh in on the crisis again tearing the sport apart.

Sutherland was at the helm when the ball-tampering scandal erupted during the third Test at Cape Town against South Africa.

A whirlwind CA investigation laid the blame with then-captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft – the player who used sandpaper to alter the ball.

Retired opener Usman Khawaja reopened old wounds this month by alleging in his autobiography the whole team was aware of what was going on, claims backed by Warner and Bancroft.

It led to current captain Pat Cummins vigorously denying he or the bowling group at the time – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon – were in on the plot.

"I don't look back on if things could, or should, have been dealt with differently," said Sutherland, who stepped down in the wake of the crisis and is now head of Golf Australia.

"We did the best we could with the situation that was in front of us and the information in front of us," he added to The Australian newspaper.

"It was a tough time and a very, very difficult situation for me personally. I'm not going to speak for other people. I know lots of people found it difficult.

"I believe I'm out of it now and (current CA boss) Todd (Greenberg's) job is hard enough without me speaking about it."

Cricket Australia, under Greenberg, has ruled out reopening the probe but is setting up a forum for players to share their experiences about 2018.

He made clear there will be no new sanctions coming out of it.

In a separate interview with the Sydney Morning Herald on the sidelines of the Australian PGA Championship in Sydney, Sutherland said it would be inappropriate to comment on Khawaja's claims.

"I've made that personal commitment that I wouldn't make comments from afar on current cricket issues. I've been true to that so far," he said.

"It's fair to say it brings back some memories and not too many happy memories. I just recall it being an incredibly intense and stressful period." – AFP