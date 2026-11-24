Allrounder Oluhle Siyo is set for an Eastern Cape homecoming after earning her maiden call-up to the Proteas women's squad for next month's one-off cricket Test against India at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

The 22-year-old will return to familiar surroundings when the match is played from December 9 to 12.

Siyo attended Woodridge Prep and College, where she developed her cricketing talent.

The Test squad has two other players from the Eastern Cape in Sinalo Jafta and Marizanne Kapp.

Siyo progressed through the Eastern Province junior ranks before moving to the Western Cape.

She first made her mark at the U13 national week in 2017 for EP, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

A year later, she earned selection to the SA Fillies squad for the 2018 U19 national week before being named EP's U19 player of the year in 2019.

Her leadership qualities were recognised when she captained SA at the 2023 U19 T20 World Cup.

That experience paved the way for her senior provincial career with EP before she moved to the Western Cape, where her performances in the domestic competition caught the attention of the national selectors.

Proteas head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said Siyo's recent displays had convinced him that she deserved an opportunity at the highest level, adding that exposure to Test cricket against India would be valuable for her development.

"Oluhle forms part of an important bigger picture we have with where we want to take this team.

"Competition for places is rife, which can only help us along the way," Mashimbyi said.

Siyo's inclusion also comes at an important time for South African women's cricket, with the Test offering an opportunity to strengthen the team's experience in the longest format.

The allrounder is yet to feature in senior red-ball cricket, even domestically, while the Proteas women have played only one Test since 2024, when they suffered a heavy defeat against England.

The limited exposure to Test cricket has previously raised questions about the national team's experience in the format, making the India encounter an important examination of the squad's depth.

"Taking on India not only in one-dayers or T20Is, but also in a Test match is an intriguing challenge for this group and one that I look forward to seeing us rise to," Mashimbyi said.

"They are the world champions in ODIs, and that's where we aspire to be, so this tour will be a good test for our continued growth and belief."

Besides the Test, the teams will meet in a three-match ODI series scheduled for December 16, 19 and 22 in Paarl, Cape Town and Bloemfontein respectively.

The tour will conclude with a three-match T20 series, beginning on December 26 in Benoni.