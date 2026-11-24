The International Cricket Council has no plans to reverse the ban on applying saliva to shine the ball, despite India skipper Shubman Gill's call to allow the practice again.

Gill said on Monday the ban should be revoked to help bowlers get reverse swing after India's high-scoring opening Test in Wellington against New Zealand ended in a draw.

However, AFP understands that the ICC has no immediate plans to relax the rule, which is treated in the same way as any other unfair method of changing the ball's condition.

Saliva can materially alter the ball when mixed with sweets, chewing gum and mints and the practice is incredibly hard to monitor and regulate.

The ICC temporarily barred the practice of applying saliva as a precautionary measure during the pandemic in 2020 and two years later made it permanent.

The use of saliva to shine one side of the old ball and keep the other rough helps fast bowlers get the leather ball to swing late.

"I don't understand why we haven't been allowed to shine the ball yet — we are way past Covid times," Gill said after the draw.

"There was a rule that you can't put saliva on the ball to make it shine. It's been seven, eight years and I still don't understand why they are not allowing it.

"I think this is also a big factor [in bowlers struggling to get wickets]."

The tourists declared their first innings on a mammoth 720/9 midway through the fourth day, but New Zealand survived 120 overs to finish on 239/5 at the close.

The Indian Premier League lifted its saliva ban last year, much to the bowlers' delight, but the ICC finds no reason to relax it in international matches.

India and New Zealand now head to Christchurch for the second and deciding Test starting on Friday, where both captains expect a more typical green, grassy and seamer-friendly pitch. — AFP

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