The 46-year-old previously worked with the Proteas men as batting coach from 2021 to 2023, having also served as CSA’s high-performance batting head.

During his time with the national team, Sammons worked closely with several leading batters, contributing to their technical and tactical development at international level.

His coaching background includes experience on the domestic front with the Lions and North West Dragons.

Sammons’ appointment comes with CSA placing renewed emphasis on the pathway from age-group cricket to senior professional level.

Director of national teams and high performance, Enoch Nkwe, said Sammons’s previous involvement in the organisation, combined with his international experience, made him well suited to the role.

“We are delighted to welcome Justin back into the CSA structures as head coach of the SA U19 men’s team,” Nkwe said.

“He brings extensive experience across both domestic and international cricket, having worked with players at the highest level of the game.

“Having previously been part of our national and high-performance structures, Justin has a strong understanding of South African cricket and the importance of developing young talent.”

The SA U19 programme is regarded as a key part of the national pathway, with CSA looking to prepare promising young players for the demands of professional cricket.

Nkwe believes Sammons’s approach will be particularly valuable in that process.