Mosimane wants more clinical attack from Bafana at Kenyan altitude

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has challenged his players to show more attacking intent and turn their possession dominance into goals when they face Kenya in Tuesday’s crucial return Afcon qualifier at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Mosimane believes controlling possession counts for little if it does not translate into meaningful attacking opportunities, using their 2-2 draw against the Harambee Stars on Friday as an example.

Bafana dictated much of the encounter, enjoying 62% possession and completing close to 500 passes, but struggled to make their dominance count in the final third, managing just five shots on target.

It was a statistic that frustrated Mosimane, who believes his team must be more decisive in the final third if they are to get the desired results.

“Pretty football is not all about that. You need to take the chances,” he said.

"And ball possession doesn’t win games, right? So that’s the reality and that’s what you see."

Despite the disappointment of dropping points at home, Mosimane believes the team have shown the character needed to remain in control of their qualification campaign.

“It’s bitter, but it’s part of the game. Now we can see the character we have in the team, and we fight and we stay where we are because we work hard to be where we are,” he said.

Bafana remain top of their group with seven points, just one ahead of second-placed Guinea, and Mosimane is confident qualification remains within their grasp.

He, however, knows his charges cannot afford another missed opportunity, particularly with Kenya expected to make full use of home advantage.

“I think we want to qualify the hard way. I think we want it the hard way.

"But for me it’s to stay where we are on the log and finish where we are on the log. So it’s still in our hands,” he said.

Mosimane explained Bafana’s decision to travel to Kenya early on Saturday, just hours after Friday’s encounter, saying the move was aimed at giving the players sufficient time to adjust to the conditions in Nairobi.

Altitude is expected to be one of the biggest challenges facing SA, with Kenya coach Benni McCarthy already suggesting that the climate and playing conditions could work in his team's favour.

“When we go home it will be different. I’m not sure whether SA will be accustomed to the altitude, the climate in Kenya,” McCarthy said.

Bafana have previously experienced difficulties playing at altitude, with their World Cup encounter against Mexico in June an example.

They struggled with physical demands in that game, particularly towards the closing stages.

Aware of that challenge, Mosimane said the technical team opted for the earliest available flight to Nairobi to give the squad more time to acclimatise.

“The best thing was to leave in the early hours of the morning.

"The earliest flight we could find from SA to Kenya was at 1am.

"We landed in the morning, obviously, around 6am in Kenya.

"It’s difficult because after the match you don’t sleep, because you have to travel. But it’s better to save the day,” he said.

“We arrived well and everything is good, the hotel is good and we can’t complain.

“We need to get better because we didn’t get the results we wanted.

"So, we rested and regenerated late in the evening yesterday so that they could have enough time to rest.”

He was encouraged by the players' response, saying they appeared refreshed and had not raised concerns about fatigue ahead of their preparations for Tuesday's encounter.

Mosimane became tetchy in his post-match media conference when asked about the absence of centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi, returning from injury after his stellar World Cup.

The issue appears to have been the player’s lengthy travel and late arrival, accompanied by jet lag, from the playing for Chicago Fire in the US in a 4-3 defeat against Columbus Crew the previous Saturday.

Yet, asked about it, Mosimane became irate at the questioner, saying: “Come on, you don’t want me to lose respect for you; and now you choose who must play?”

The questions on Tuesday will be: will Mbokazi come in for Ime Okon to partner Rangers’ in-form Olwethu Makhanya at centreback, will that help Bafana keep a clean sheet and will that give them the solid base from which to have the confidence to take their chances and earn a seemingly crucial bounce-back away victory.