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Boast, Hermann drive Warriors home as Finals Day looms

Warriors claim seven wicket win over Titans to top YesPlay Pro20 Cup Super-Eight standings, with Hermann making 95 and Boast taking 4/33.

3 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Jordan Hermann hit 95 off 54 balls to lead the Dafabet Warriors to a decisive seven-wicket win against the Titans.
  • Hermann combined with JP King (56) in a 138-run stand, setting a new Warriors record for any wicket.
  • Warriors seamer Matthew Boast overcame an expensive 26-run opening over to record match-defining figures of 4/33.
  • Eathan Bosch led a Titans recovery with 66 from 37 balls to push the home side to 180/9 after a middle-order collapse.
  • The victory confirmed top spot for the Warriors in the CSA Pro20 Cup Super-Eight standings, ending the Titans' hopes of reaching finals day.
Dafabet Warriors opener Jordan Hermann smashed a sparkling 95 runs from 54 balls to help the Warriors overcome the Titans in the final match of the Yesplay Pro20 Cup Super Eight Stage at Supersport Park on Wednesday.
Superstar Hermann Dafabet Warriors opener Jordan Hermann smashed a sparkling 95 runs from 54 balls to help the Warriors overcome the Titans in the final match of the Yesplay Pro20 Cup Super Eight Stage at Supersport Park on Wednesday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Opening batter Jordan Hermann's brilliant 95 and a record partnership with JP King carried the Dafabet Warriors to a seven-wicket victory over the Titans at SuperSport Park on Wednesday, securing top spot in the CSA Pro20 Cup Super-Eight standings.

The Titans needed a bonus-point victory to keep their finals-day hopes alive, but despite a flying start and a late surge from Eathan Bosch, the tourists kept control of the contest before Hermann and King put the result beyond doubt.

Skipper Tristan Stubbs finished unbeaten on 14, with Patrick Kruger striking an unbeaten eight from four balls as the Warriors reached 183/3 in 18.4 overs in pursuit of the Titans' 180/9 in their 20 overs.

The hosts made their intentions clear from the outset, with Sinethemba Qeshile launching into the visiting attack.

He smashed 44 from just 22 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes, and helped lift the Titans to 88/3 by the end of the ninth over.

That explosive start came at a cost, however, as the Titans lost wickets regularly around Qeshile. Dayyaan Galiem and Donovan Ferreira fell in quick succession, leaving the home side 99/5 and in need of another substantial partnership.

Matthew Boast then appeared to give them further encouragement.

The Warriors' seamer's opening over disappeared for 26 runs, but what followed was one of the decisive spells of the match.

Boast conceded only seven runs in his remaining three overs while claiming four wickets, to finishing with 4/33.

His remarkable recovery prevented the Titans from turning their strong start into the imposing total they needed for a bonus-point victory.

Bosch, though, ensured they had something to defend.

After the collapse left the Titans 99/6, he took responsibility for rebuilding the innings, striking the ball cleanly on his way to 66 from 37 balls.

His innings contained six fours and four sixes and carried the Titans to 180/9, with Bosch eventually falling to Kerwin Mungroo in the final over.

It was a competitive total, but the Warriors' response quickly demonstrated why they had already established themselves as the leading side in the Super Eight stage.

The early dismissal of Sibonelo Makhanya for six briefly offered the Titans hope, but Hermann and King launched a counterattack that shifted the momentum decisively.

Hermann was relentless, scoring 95 from 54 balls with nine fours and five sixes, while King provided equally aggressive support with 56 from 33 balls, hitting three fours and five sixes.

Their 138-run partnership was the highest for any wicket in Warrior's history and effectively ended the Titans' hopes of defending the total.

King eventually fell to Galiem in the 15th over, but the Warriors required only 35 more runs.

Hermann continued until he was dismissed with just five runs needed for his century and just seven needed to win, leaving skipper Tristan Stubbs (14) and Patrick Kruger (8) unbeaten to complete the chase.


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