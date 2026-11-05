United to play for the late Appolis in T20 final against Bohs

United Cricket Club say they will dedicate the final of the Border Premier League T20 competition against Bohemians at the Feathers Cricket Ground to their late manager, Lance Appolis.

Appolis passed away in March this year.

He was described by United member Jason van Zyl as someone who dedicated his life to the game and to the club.

"He went over and above for the team and made sure that we were sorted and that everything was in place," Van Zyl said.

"He was a true club man and a true servant of the game."

United enter this fixture carrying proven pedigree, having secured more than 16 Border league titles in their history, including multiple T20 championships and recent victory in the Border Premier League 50-overs competition.

Their road to the final of T20 included beating the highly rated University of Fort Hare Academy in the semifinals last weekend.

The academy is a joint venture between Cricket SA and the university, and operates as one of the development hubs.

"Our road to the 2026 T20 final tested our character," Van Zyl said.

"It was a fiercely contested campaign where we didn’t start at our best, dropping fixtures we felt we should have won.

"However, once the squad found its rhythm, the quality of our cricket spoke for itself.

"That resilience culminated in a demanding semifinal test against the highly resourced academy on their home turf in Alice, where our side pulled together under pressure to win."

United have had significant challenges, most notably the vandalism of their practice nets.

This, Van Zyl said, had hindered their preparation for the competition.

"Off the field, the spirit within the squad and the broader United community is at an all-time high, despite what has been happening," he said.

"We have persevered thanks to the vital backing of Border Cricket, Cricket South Africa and the relentless commitment of our executive under the leadership of club president Geoffrey Gamiet.

"Our rebuilt facilities are once again serving our cricketers."

They are confident they will beat Bohs on Sunday.

"Heading into Sunday’s clash against Bohemians, silverware will come down to discipline and execution," Van Zyl said.

"Our focus is squarely on our own processes, letting go of ego, backing individual skill sets and committing 100% to team roles.