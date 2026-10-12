The Eastern Cape Iinyathi make their return to the Wanderers for the first time since 2014 to take on the Lions in the Pro20 Cup cricket competition on Tuesday.

When Iinyathi players were asked in a questionnaire a few months ago what their favourite ground was, half of them filled in the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The reasons for those statements were pretty similar – its electrifying atmosphere, rich history and vibrant spectator experience.

Some have never experienced that in the flesh.

Some have played at the Bullring, but it wouldn’t have been a lot. The segregation of divisions is a factor.

The Lions are in the top flight and the Iinyathi are in the league below, and they hardly face each other in official games.

According to the history book, the last time Border visited the Bullring for the shorter format of the game was in November 2014.

None of the current players was in that starting line-up back then.

On Tuesday, the side will make their return to the Wanderers under a new banner (Iinyathi).

Though some in the Iinyathi camp will be on cloud nine being at the ground of their dreams, they will know not to forget the job at hand.

The main mission will be to cause an upset, collect valuable points, pick up their first win on the road and avoid a third consecutive loss in the competition.

The Iinyathi have struggled in their recent matches, being beaten by seven wickets by the Dolphins at home. They also suffered a loss on their visit to the Garden Route Badgers in the Western Cape.

Batting has been the Achilles heel for the KuGompo City outfit as they have not managed any decent totals.

The Lions have picked up two wins in their four matches in the competition.

In their two matches at home, they beat the Dolphins by eight runs, but suffered a six-wicket defeat to the North West Dragons.

The Dragons, in turn, were beaten by the Iinyathi, something allrounder Aya Gqamane says may give them a psychological advantage.

“There’s been a lot of travel. It will be another hard game. It’s not easy facing division one teams back to back. But we have to apply our principles well and execute well,” Gqamane said.

A good start with the bat is required.

The highveld conditions and the altitude, where the ball goes a long way, will provide the top-order batters with a good chance to cash in on some runs.

“It was a decent wicket at Buffalo Park, but we couldn’t get the runs," Gqamane said.

"Our two next games with the Lions and Limpopo Impalas are at inland venues where the ball travels, and that will be something to work on with.”