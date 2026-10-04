One GOlf Old Grey Cricket Club will represent the Eastern Cape at the national club championships after their commanding 173-run victory over Border champions United in their provincial playoff at the Old Selbornian Cricket Club in KuGompo City on Saturday.

The Gqeberha side earned their place in the playoff by winning the NMBCA Premier League in 2025/2026, having finished third the previous season.

Head coach Michael Ensal said the turnaround followed a concerted effort during the off-season.

“We had to win our local league, which we did. We knew we had to get better,” he said.

“We worked real hard in the off-season. I’m immensely proud of the lads. It was a collective effort from the squad.”

Asked to bat first, Old Grey posted 244 for seven from their 50 overs, with openers Sadique Patel and Ashley Ostling laying the foundation.

Patel made 40 off 55 balls before falling at 92/1 in the 22nd over, while Tristan du Randt was dismissed for one shortly afterwards.

Ostling then combined with Elnathan Meiri for a crucial 118-run third-wicket stand.