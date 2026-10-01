The Warriors achieved their first win of the campaign with a 35-run victory over the Wenbro Impalas at the NMU Absa Oval on Tuesday, where Jordan Hermann’s 70 helped them post 175/4 before Thomas Kaber’s four-wicket haul restricted the Impalas to 140/8.

De Villiers was pleased to finally get a win under their belts after a weather-hit start to the season, but knows there is plenty to improve before the Lions arrive at St George’s Park.

The Warriors captain identified accuracy with the ball as one of the key areas for improvement, while believing the conditions at their home ground could play into the hands of his attack.

“We haven’t been as accurate as we would like with the ball,” De Villiers said.

“Maybe going to St George’s where the wicket might be a little bit quicker, we will be able to find our straps a little bit easier.”

The Nelson Mandela Bay outfit have had limited opportunities to build momentum this season, making the win over the Impalas particularly valuable.

De Villiers said the result had given the squad a much-needed confidence boost, while also reinforcing the importance of finding ways to win on difficult surfaces.

“It’s always difficult to win a game of cricket, no matter who you play and where you play,” he said. “It’s a good feeling to get a win under the belt.”

Hermann’s 70 anchored an innings that De Villiers felt was competitive on a challenging pitch, although he admitted they would have preferred a stronger finish.

“We just need to find ways to finish innings better on tough wickets,” he said. “Finding various ways to score runs is very important.”

That total was defended through a disciplined bowling performance, with Kaber producing an inspired second spell by taking three wickets in the 18th over to finish with 4/25.

De Villiers praised the experienced allrounder for his team-first approach, saying his willingness to do whatever the Warriors need often translated into match-winning performances.

“He never plays for himself. He’s always playing for and doing what’s best for the team,” the captain said.

The Gqeberha side also secured a bonus point, something De Villiers believes could become increasingly important as the competition moves towards the Super Eights

With the Johannesburg side traditionally among the stronger domestic outfits, De Villiers expects his team will need a disciplined performance rather than chasing the occasion.

“We’re going to have to be on top form against a team like the Lions,” he said.

For De Villiers, the return to their home ground also offers an opportunity to reconnect with a venue where their bowling attack could be more effective.

“We love playing there, It’s a beautiful ground and I do believe our bowling attack does suit St George’s Park quite well,” he said.

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