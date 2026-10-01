The Eastern Cape Iinyathi suffered another setback on the road after slumping to a 39-run defeat against the Garden Route Badgers in their Pro20 Cup clash at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn on Thursday afternoon.

Despite coming off a spirited victory over the North West Dragons, the Border side failed to find their rhythm with bat or ball as their travel woes extended to three losses across all competitions.

The form book would have suggested that Iinyathi would overpower fellow second-division Badgers, especially after they had beaten the top-flight Dragons just three days before.

They had topped their pool as well, but this time the Iinyathi team lacked the spark they had shown against the Dragons with both bat and ball.

Pursuing a target of 183, the top order did have a sustained start with batters making double figures but failing to score big.

They finished the chase on 143 for nine after 20 overs.

Nathan Roux, with 38 runs, was the highest scorer, with the others not making it past 20.

Roux and his skipper, Jerome Bossr, got off to a flier, going at more than nine runs an over in the first three overs.

However, Bossr was bowled by Leo Sadler trying to accelerate matters even more.

The Border side made it past the 50-mark after the powerplay and were within the required run rate.

Christiaan du Toit, who was again moved up to the number three spot for his pitch-hitting, could not engineer the heavy blows Iinyathi would have liked.

He was caught at long off by Janneman Malan off the bowling of Banele Cele for 11.

Enathi Kitshini disturbed Roux's timber in the seventh over, leaving Iinyathi 60 for three.

Jason Niemand (17) and Michael Copeland (8) went out in back-to-back overs and halfway through the innings, Iinyathi were in a spot of bother at 88 for five.

Wicketkeeper Mncedisi Malika and veteran all-rounder Aya Gqamane tried to rebuild after the collapse but also failed.

The Iinyathi bowlers found it hard to find their rhythm on the flat track, especially in the powerplay after the Badgers won the toss and chose to bat.

The Iinyathi bowling trio of Thando Ntini, Hardus Coetzer and Sithembile Langa struggled to effect the early breakthrough as Badgers openers Yaseen Valli and Malan found matters comfortable.

The two often went up and over while also finding the gaps through the Iinyathi fielders in the inner ring to get their boundaries.

They raced to 49 without loss after six overs.

Iinyathi got their first wicket after nine overs with the Badgers on 86.

Veteran pace bowler Gqamane outfoxed Malan and had him caught by Roux at long off.

The experienced Valli made it past his half-century halfway through the innings and also carried the Badgers over the hundred mark.

But he was forced to retire hurt in the 12th over on 62 off 42 balls.

That change in personnel at the crease allowed Iinyathi back into the game as the new batters found it tricky to get going.

Modise Maloka was bowled for a duck by Coetzer and Pheto Moletsane was run out on three by Copeland in the space of two overs, leaving the Badgers on 121 for three after 14 overs.

Slade van Staden and Ross Coetzee then helped the Badgers past 150.

Together they assembled 54 before Langa had Coetzee (20) caught at cover by Kgaudi Molefe.

Van Staden carried his bat through to the end and finished with an unbeaten 52 off 33 deliveries.

Iinyathi's next game in the Pro20 Cup will be against the Dolphins at Buffalo Park next Friday.



