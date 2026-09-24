Blind Cricket Championship brings inclusivity to Eastern Cape

KuGompo City will host the Blind Cricket Championship T20 national tournament for the first time at Port Rex Technical High School from Friday to Monday.

Five teams will compete in the championship division — the Titans, EP, Kei, WP and EC Iinyathi.

Blind Cricket SA vice-president Isaac Bidla said this was an important milestone for blind cricket and for the Eastern Cape.

The former Blind Proteas captain said: “KuGompo City was selected as part of BCSA’s approach to take national blind cricket competitions to different parts of the country and to grow the sport beyond its traditional centres.

“The availability of suitable facilities, local support and the opportunity to expose the sport to a new community were important considerations in bringing the tournament to KuGompo.”

The BCSA national tournament is part of the national blind cricket calendar. Its format and structure have changed over the years.

This year, BCSA introduced a two-division structure, with teams competing in the premiership division and championship division.

KuGompo City will host the latter division.

“The aim is to create a more competitive pathway for teams, provide opportunities for development and allow players and teams to compete at an appropriate level,” Bidla said.

Blind cricket follows the basic principles of cricket, including batting, bowling, fielding and scoring runs, but it has adaptations to make the game accessible to blind and partially sighted players.

For instance, the ball used in blind cricket is larger and contains ball bearings, allowing players to hear it as it moves.

“Despite these adaptations, blind cricket is highly competitive and requires skill, fitness, concentration and teamwork,” Bidla said.

Bidla highlighted how significant the tournament was in promoting inclusivity in cricket.

“It is extremely important because it demonstrates that people who are blind or partially sighted can participate in competitive sport at a high level.

“Blind cricket creates opportunities for athletes to develop their sporting abilities, confidence, leadership and teamwork.

“It also helps challenge misconceptions about disability by allowing the public to see the talent and competitiveness of blind and partially sighted athletes.