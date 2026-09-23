Iinyathi ready to compete in Pro20, not just participate

Playing their first provincial derby against the Warriors, facing Proteas stars, visiting the Wanderers “Bullring” and creating SA20 opportunities are among the highlights the Eastern Cape Iinyathi can look forward to in the inaugural Pro20 Cup.

Cricket SA’s new competition, a merger of the Division One and Two franchises, starts on Friday.

Though there is unfamiliarity in playing the top teams, the Iinyathi say they are not in the competition to make up the numbers.

“We are focused and will be competitive as much as we can,” captain Jerome Bossr said on Tuesday.

On their pathway to possible knockouts, the Border outfit will take on the Dolphins, Warriors, Lions and North West Dragons from the top flight, and the Northern Cape Heat, Garden Route Badgers and Limpopo Impalas, who ply their trade in the second tier.

Among the big fish are the Warriors, who they will meet in late October at Buffalo Park in KuGompo City.

That will be the Iinyathi‘s first official Eastern Cape derby since Border Cricket rebranded the team about a decade ago.

“We have obviously built a relationship with the Warriors over the years,” Bossr said.

“We play them every preseason in the Ngumbela Tournament, and we also have preseason games against them.

“We have beaten them over the years, and that will give us some confidence heading to that game.”

Another big occasion will be playing in the famed Bullring in Johannesburg against the Lions in the second week of October.

In a survey conducted by the Dispatch for the players’ bios last season, a majority said it was their favourite ground.

“There will be some guys for whom it will be their first time playing at the Wanderers,” Bossr said.

“It will be a good experience for them as it is a historical ground.

“The Lions have got Proteas players as well. It will be a great opportunity for our side to test ourselves against the best.”

In a Zoom engagement with the media on Tuesday, the Cape Cobras’ George Linde warned Division 1 sides that teams in the league below were no slouches.

Linde, drawing on his experience in the UK, said it would be tougher to assess their opposition tactically and strategically.

Bossr said before the Iinyathi think about upsets, they must get the job done against the Heat in their opener at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Saturday.

The Border side have been blowing hot and cold of late.

In the Pro50 and 1st Class Shield, they did not get any wins in their visits to the Eastern Storm and Impalas.

Bossr acknowledged that the batting department was partially to blame.

“Yes, we have not got much preparation going into the Pro20, but we have to try and be at our best and convert our starts and make big scores,” he said.