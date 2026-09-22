Warriors aim for strong start to Pro20 title defence — Charlton

The Dafabet Warriors will begin their CSA Pro20 title defence with a target on their backs, but assistant coach Mark Charlton believes the added pressure can bring the best out of the players.

The Warriors claimed the title last season and this time round every opponent knows they will have to beat the Eastern Cape side to lift the trophy.

“There’s always pressure, but I think pressure brings the best out of people,” Charlton said.

“We know teams are going to come hard at us because we’re the defending champions, so we’ve got to embrace that and make sure we’re ready for it.”

That mindset will be important from the opening game against the North West Dragons at SuperSport Park on Friday, with the players anxious to make a strong start to their campaign.

“You can’t expect things to happen for you because you won it last year.

“You’ve got to go out there and earn it again,” Charlton said.

“That’s the exciting part for us.