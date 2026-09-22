Australia must face ‘Sandpapergate’ past, says former SA skipper Graeme Smith

The memories of “Sandpapergate” return to SA this week, with former captain Graeme Smith warning Australia to prepare for renewed scrutiny as their multi-format tour gets under way on Thursday.

The Aussies will face the Proteas in a three-match ODI series starting in Durban before the focus shifts to the red-ball leg of the tour in October.

The sides meet in the longer format for the first time in SA since the infamous 2018 series.

It was during that series, in the third Test at Newlands, that Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using a foreign object to alter the ball, bringing an explosive conclusion to an already fractious contest between the two sides.

Smith was in the commentary box when the incident unfolded and believes the controversy remains part of Australia’s story, and they should expect questions from both the media and supporters upon their return to the shores of Mzansi.

“Talk of ‘Sandpapergate’ will be around for the whole series. If I was in the Australian camp, I would be preparing for it,” Smith said on the Betway Insider Blog.

“If it was any other team arriving in Australia, you would hear about it from the media and the crowds from the day you got off that plane to the day you left.

“A part of touring is dealing with that, and it’s something that Australia can’t shy away from now.”

The scandal resulted in 12-month bans for captain Steve Smith and David Warner, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.