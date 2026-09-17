Iinyathi women target fresh start under new coach

As Eastern Cape Iinyathi women wrap up their preseason, captain Siyamanga Mhletywa has urged the team to start their white-ball campaign on a winning note against Boland.

The Iinyathi women have been preparing for their CSA Women’s Provincial T20 and 1-Day Division 2 campaigns.

They open their season against Boland at the Buffalo Park Cricket Ground in KuGompo City for both white-ball formats on October 17 and 18.

“It is very important for our team to start on a winning note. We are really at our lowest as a team right now, so we need something that will boost us as a team. We need that positivity to start on a high note,” said 28-year-old Mhletywa.

The skipper has praised the appointment of new team head coach, Lolwethu Dekeza, describing him as “a breath of fresh air”.

“He has come at the right time. We were at our lowest. As much as it is important to get promoted to Division One, which is our team goal, coach Dekeza’s approach is for us to grow more as human beings in the team.

“As much as winning is our goal, he wants to ensure that we understand each other on a deeper level as a team so that we can take that into the field.”

Mhletywa pointed out that fitness has been one of the main focuses during the preseason of a relatively young Iinyathi women’s team.

“Previously, the team used to be lacking in this department. With coach Dekeza, the ladies are actually pushing, and I’m very impressed as their captain to see them wanting to grow and improve.

“We have plenty of youngsters in the team. Now we no longer have to push them to improve their cricket and fitness; they actually take responsibility now.”

Newly appointed head coach Dekeza also wants the team to learn to believe in themselves this upcoming season.

“Taking away self-doubt plays a huge role in cricket for the players, so that they can believe in their ability and preparation.

“What I’d love to see after the game against Boland is players who have thrown everything into that game.

“Whether the result falls on our side or not, we’ll move on a positive note.

“I think what we’ve done differently this preseason is spending time with the players off the field, getting to know the human out of them, their background.

“Checking what they are going through mentally as well, which I think has a very big impact on their game.

Entering his first season as the EC Iinyathi head coach, Dekeza says that he has been impressed with the team’s commitment during the last months of preseason.

“The team has committed to Tuesday and Thursday sessions, in the evenings at Buffalo Park, on Wednesdays, driving to Alice for a training session, and then joining team sessions on Sundays.”

Part of Dekeza’s plan to improve the structure and culture within the team has been to integrate the U19 team with the senior team.

Coach Dekeza added that Iinyathi women will have intersquad games with the U19 team in preparation for their encounter against Boland.