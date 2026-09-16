Basson prioritises school work after stunning debut for the Lions

“Games like today won’t always happen. But as long as I keep my head down and focus on the controllables, the things I need to do, then any outside noise is just noise. Whatever the team needs is the priority,” said Basson.

The problem is there will be a lot of noise, and Basson and those close to him are going to have to work bloody hard to block it out.

In the short term, that is crucial, because Basson has to tackle something more important than bowling fast.

He starts his matric prelims this week at Hoërskool Noordheuwel in Krugersdorp and in preparation for that, Basson brought his schoolbooks to the Wanderers.