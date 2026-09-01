Serame’s Warriors ready for division one challenge

Warriors women’s coach Nkululeko Serame says his ambition is to build a team capable of competing at the highest level, with promotion becoming a by-product.

The Warriors have broken through in the Hollywoodbets Pro Series, the professional domestic arm of women’s cricket.

They went unbeaten in the 50-over competition to secure promotion to division one, and finished third in the T20 competition after three wins from four games.

For Serame, speaking at the domestic season launch, the results reflected the habits and mindset he had established.

“When I interviewed for the job [with EP], I had just come back from the Bahamas,” Serame said.

“I was coaching that side.

“They asked me why do I want the job, and in that interview, I said I’m not coaching just for them to win division two.”

Serame was not interested in simply getting the EP women promoted, but wanted to build a squad capable of representing the province.

“So once I got the team to understand the way of thinking, making sure everybody understands their roles and then making sure people train according to that, we could move forward to the next step in the process,” he said.