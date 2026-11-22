KuGompo City-bred Landile Ngxeke described his knockout victory over Charlton Malajika as the fulfilment of a long-time dream of winning a world title that has eluded him for about a year.

The 31-year-old produced one of his best performances in his eight-year professional career when he stopped Malajika in the sixth round to win the IBO bantamweight title at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening.

Having vowed to use the fight as redemption after his failed world title bid when he was stopped in seven rounds by Jose Salas Reyes for the IBF belt in Mexico in December 2025, Ngxeke hardly put a foot wrong, making his intentions clear as early as the first round when he decked Malajika with a counter right.

Appearing more ashamed than hurt, Malajika beat the count and rallied to even matters in the following round as he charged forward, landing big blows.

Determined to put Ngxeke down to even the scores, Malajika abandoned his boxing in search of big blows, some of which wobbled the Sada-born foe and forced him to hold.

However, Ngxeke resorted to using his height and reach advantage as he flicked away with his jab, which drew blood from Malajika’s face.

Using lateral movements, Ngxeke was able to time Malajika as he lunged in with his counters threatening to end the fight anytime.

Ngxeke switched his offence to the body in the fifth and appeared to break down his foe, who dropped his guard to protect his midsection, exposing himself to big blows upstairs.

Ngxeke seized the opportunity in the sixth round to land a big right, dropping his foe again. Though Malajika again beat the count, this time he was badly hurt.

On resumption, Ngxeke unleashed a flurry, dropping his opponent again, and though he attempted to beat the count, he was unsteady as referee Deon Dwarte stopped the fight at the count of nine.

Ngxeke said the win was the reward for his hard work under trainer Shannon Strydom, who produced his first world champion, assisted by manager Colin Nathan.

“I knew there was a big difference in experience between me and Malajika,” he said.

“I think it was good the fight ended when it did; otherwise, had it gone further, he would have been badly hurt.

“I knew he would not be able to take my power, especially down the stretch because he had never been there before.”

Nathan, who marked his resumption of working relations with Malajika’s promoter Rodney Berman with the fight, said the difference in the bout was the level between the two boxers.

“Malajika is a good boxer but not good enough for Ngxeke, and this was evident,” he said.

The victory stretched Ngxeke’s record to 18 against two losses and a draw, while Malajika dropped to his second loss and a draw in 12 bouts.

Meanwhile, two Duncan Village boxers, Siphosethu Mvula and Ayabonga Sonjica, crashed to stoppage losses in Namibia when they contested WBO regional titles at the weekend.

Mvula was stopped by Marthin Mukungu in the eighth round of their junior lightweight title clash, with Sonjica doing likewise in the ninth in his junior featherweight bout against Fillipus Nghitumbwa.